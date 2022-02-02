Celebrity Big Brother sneak peek: Footage from season premiere revealed

Carson Kressley is part of the Winter 2022 Celebrity Big Brother cast. Pic credit: CBS

A Celebrity Big Brother sneak peek was released in order to get people excited about the season finally getting started.

The new BB Celeb season has already begun, with the producers collecting a lot of footage that will be used across the first few episodes.

And since the celebrities are already playing the game, it has provided the opportunity to put out a sneak peek like the one shared below.

As for the episodes themselves, here is a list of the BB Celeb episodes this week. Hopefully, since there are so many primetime hours of the show planned, Big Brother fans can quickly catch up with what has been taking place inside of the house.

The first episode debuts at 8/7c on Wednesday, February 2, at which point CBS viewers will finally get to see footage of when the new houseguests got started.

A fun Celebrity Big Brother sneak peek

Below is a sneak peek video from the season premiere of Celebrity Big Brother 3. It shows off the new cast as they enjoy some champagne and start getting to know each other after host Julie Chen Moonves lets them into the house.

It looks like some of the celebrities were very reserved as the introductions started happening, which could definitely play into the strategies that become prevalent during the first few days of the season.

Who is on the BB Celeb 3 cast?

As a reminder, the 11 members of the 2022 BB Celeb cast are Mirai Nagasu, Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, Chris Kirkpatrick, Teddi Mellencamp, Miesha Tate, Chris Kattan, Todd Bridges, and Shanna Moakler.

A buzzworthy clip of NBA star Lamar Odom and reality TV star Todrick Hall chatting about dreams was already released to help bring attention to the show, and it certainly did. Lamar and Todrick can be seen discussing his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, and just how much Lamar continues to miss her.

It’s moments like that particular chat that could end up creating quite a stir on social media as the season starts to play out. When the celebrities start discussing friend circles that they might each be in and people that they each know, that’s when the really interesting conversations start taking place on the live feeds.

And yes, the Big Brother live feeds are back for Winter 2022, so subscribers are going to get to see what the celebrities are doing when the episodes aren’t taking place. The feeds could be the best way to see which alliances are the true ones, and which ones have become a focal point of the episodes.

Julie has already hinted that there are going to be some headlines coming from what has already taken place in the Big Brother house this winter, so we can’t wait to see what the celebrities have been up to.

Don’t forget, the season premiere for Celebrity Big Brother 3 arrives at 8/7c on Wednesday, February 2. Then, the live feeds to the house should be turned on later in the evening. At that point, it is expected that a lot of BB Celeb spoilers will surface.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.