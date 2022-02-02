Celebrity Big Brother 2022: Cast bios and everything you need to know about the season

Chris Kattan is a member of the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cast for Winter 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 episodes finally start rolling out on Wednesday night.

A new cast made up of just celebrities will be residing in the Big Brother house this winter, and Julie Chen Moonves is back as the host.

In fact, the game has already begun, with those celebrities already playing the game and taping footage for future episodes. There is already footage from the season premiere that serves as a sneak peek.

The 11 members of the 2022 BB Celeb cast are Carson Kressley, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom, Miesha Tate, Mirai Nagasu, Shanna Moakler, Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, and Todrick Hall. All of them really want to win this season.

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast bios

Below are brief bios for each of the 11 members of the 2022 BB Celeb cast. These are the people competing for the $250,000 cash prize this winter.

Carson Kressley: Former star of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. He has also appeared on DWTS and Rupaul’s Drag Race.

Chris Kattan: Comedian and movie star who made a name for himself on SNL.

Chris Kirkpatrick: Singer from famous boy band *NSYNC. He has some stories to tell about Justin Timberlake.

Cynthia Bailey-Hill: Model and a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Lamar Odom: Former NBA star who played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was also married to Khloe Kardashian for four years.

Miesha “Cupcake” Tate: UFC fighter and champion. She could be a beast in Big Brother competitions.

Mirai Nagasu: U.S. Olympic figure skater who won a bronze medal. She was the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics.

Shanna Moakler: Used to be married to Travis Barker and was Miss New York USA before becoming Miss USA. She has been on several other reality TV shows.

Teddi Mellencamp: She is the daughter of John Mellencamp and a former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

Todd Bridges: Actor best known for being on Diff’rent Strokes and Everybody Hates Chris. Julie Chen Moonves predicted he would win.

Todrick Hall: American Idol star and singer; also a huge Big Brother fan. He is friends with many Big Brother alums.

More details about the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

There are 15 episodes of the show this season, all taking place in the month of February. The season itself is going to be much shorter than a summer installment, primarily because it is difficult to get celebrities to commit even this long.

The Big Brother live feeds are also back, with subscribers able to tune in and see what the celebrities are up to outside of the weekly episodes. CBS is advertising that the feeds will be turned on after the season premiere on Wednesday, February 2.

Here is a breakdown of the first week of episodes, with quite a few hours already built into the primetime schedule at CBS. Julie is already hinting that there are some big moments ahead and that they will lead to a lot of headlines.

According to Julie, the Celebrity Big Brother evictions will take place on Fridays and Mondays, meaning more than one person is going to get evicted during each calendar week. The sped-up process for the celebrities should lead to a lot of drama and excitement for Big Brother fans.

This season is expected to be followed very closely by Big Brother alums, meaning social media will be buzzing with thoughts, comments, predictions, and critiques from people who have played the game before. That should only add to the enjoyment that Big Brother fans are able to get from this brand new BB Celeb season.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.