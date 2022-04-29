Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick tells trolls to ’keep hating’ as she posts unedited pic

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick doens’t need a filter to impress the haters. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has had enough of the haters and she’s letting them know.

Angelina is a very active social media user and is often sharing footage from her nights out with friends in addition to many selfies or photos of herself.

Angelina has received a lot of cosmetic work and hasn’t been afraid to admit it. She recently got a nose job which changed her appearance a bit.

Despite the plastic surgery, Angelina’s followers have become frustrated with her use of filters in some of her pictures.

Fans have even done a double-take on some of her posts as they’ve been in disbelief at how similar she looks to Kim Kardashian.

Now, Angelina is telling the haters that she doesn’t need a filter to look good as she shuts them down with an unedited photo.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick tells trolls to ‘stop hating’ with unedited pic

Angelina wants critics to back off about her posts and she made that clear in her recent Instagram story.

She shared a photo of herself as she stood next to a bush leaned up against a fence with her legs crossed.

Her long wavy hair was styled over one shoulder as she smiled happily at the camera. Her outfit was all black and consisted of a cropped black tank top, short black shorts, and tall knee-high black boots.

Mariah Carey’s song Obsessed played in the background as Angelina captioned the post, “For anyone that says all I do is filter my pics this ones for you jerkoff [middle finger emoji]”

She continued on and made it clear to trolls that she doesn’t need to filter her photos to look good.

She said, “I do it because I want to not because I have to. Keep hating.”

The bottom of the post flashed the words, “NO FILTER NEEDED.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick recently had a health scare

Angelina recently found herself in the hospital as all of the stress going on in her life finally caught up to her.

She admitted at the time that she wasn’t doing well but she has since recovered.

Not only has she recovered but she appears to be thriving as she recently hit the town in a hot pink string bikini, garnering a lot of attention from her followers.

Angelina recently finished filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation along with her castmates but MTV has yet to reveal a release date at this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.