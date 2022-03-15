Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick showed off her new nose, and people didn’t recognize her. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick shared one of the first photos of herself following her recent nose job, and her fans are completely floored.

Immediately following her surgery, Angelina went live with a video and shared a photo of her new nose, but at the time, it was bandaged and swollen, and her face was bruised.

She explained that it would take several weeks for her new nose to heal completely, but she made it clear she was really satisfied with the way things went.

In her most recent social media post, Angelina shared an updated photo, and her new nose was on full display.

It looked like it had healed significantly from when she first had it done.

Angelina’s followers were in complete awe of her new look, and many had to do a double-take.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans think Angelina Pivarnick is unrecognizable following nose job

Angelina shared a photo on her Instagram, and it received a lot of attention from fans due to the serious change in her facial features.

She posed wearing a black crop top that was tied in the front. She had a subtle smirk on her face, and her hair was styled to be sleek, straight, and parted down the middle.

She captioned the post using a biblical reference that ended with the words, “when my enemies and my foes attack me, they will stumble and fall.”

Several people chimed into the comment section and admitted that they didn’t recognize her when first seeing the photo.

One person thought she was “a completely different person.”

Another thought that with her new look, her costar Vinny Guadagnino “would propose soon.”

A separate commenter noted, “That don’t even look like Angelina.”

Fans don’t recognize Angelina. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Many other followers were in disbelief as one stated, “Wth !!! That’s somebody else face.”

A separate person thought she looked so different it had to be “THE EDITING.”

One fan couldn’t believe the amount of plastic surgery Angelina had done.

Fans don’t recognize Angelina. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore fans think Angelina Pivarnick looks like Kim Kardashian

This isn’t the first time Jersey Shore fans have made a big deal about one of Angelina’s new looks.

In the past, many of them have felt she was trying to look like Kim Kardashian and even mistook her for the celebrity in a few of her photos.

Whether or not Angelina’s goal was to look like Kim is unclear, but it would make sense considering she still maintains that she is “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

Angelina did not reveal whether there was any editing done to her new photo or if her new look is simply the result of her latest cosmetic procedure.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.