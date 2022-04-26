Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick slays in hot pink bikini

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick flaunts her figure in hot pink bikini. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been going through a lot recently.

On top of her ongoing divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, she recently found herself in the hospital dealing with the aftermath of the stress she’s been under.

She told her fans that stress had taken a toll on her health, but she has since recovered and is doing better.

Now that she’s on the mend, she’s back to posting on social media and going out and about with her friends.

Her most recent post had fans drooling as she strutted her stuff in a hot pink bikini.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick rocks hot pink bikini

Angelina recently ventured out for some fun and shared a sexy photo on her Instagram page.

She had a seductive look on her face in the post, and her long dark hair was swept over one shoulder.

She donned a hot pink bikini top and sheer black pants covering what appeared to be a black string bikini bottom.

Angelina captioned the post, “Hookah [eye heart emojis].”

Jersey Shore fans were blown away by her appearance.

One fan commented, “I mean ok girl !!! Dammmn.”

Another said, “She Pretttty.”

A separate person chimed in, saying, “Damn! [shocked face emoji] [fire emojis].”

A different follower let Angelina know that she was “amazing.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick recently filmed the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Now that Angelina is feeling better and out and about, she’s also been spotted filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

She and the rest of the cast made a quick appearance on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, which is likely to appear as part of the new season when it airs.

The cast was also spotted around San Diego with their significant others and families surrounded by cameras.

At one point, fans thought Angelina might not film since she got into a new feud with some of her costars. The feud came after Chris Larangeira reportedly confirmed to Jenni “JWOWW” Farley that Angelina had been the one who leaked the infamous wedding speech audio that caused all of the drama in the past.

Shortly after that, both Jenni and Lauren Sorrentino stopped following Angelina on social media. It looks like that feud may have been resolved, though, as Angelina recently appeared with the cast to support Lauren’s new skincare launch.

Its likely fans may get a deeper look into what went down between the group when the new season airs.

MTV has not announced a release date for the new season at this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.