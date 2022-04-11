Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira disappears following claims he cheated with transgender model

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira goes missing following recent accusations. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick has been rocked by recent allegations about her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira.

A transgender model named Jazlyn Rose recently came forward and claimed that she and Chris had been involved with one another while he was still with Angelina.

She shared screenshots of FaceTime calls the two had together and mentioned how things got pretty racy between them.

Jazlyn also shared that as recently as March of this year, the two of them shared an intimate night together in Miami, Florida.

She claimed that Chris hadn’t spoken to her since that night.

Following the allegations, Chris is nowhere to be found.

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira disappears amid claims he cheated with transgender model

After Jazlyn went public with allegations that she and Chris had been having an affair, Chris disappeared from social media.

His account, which he was active on almost daily, has been deleted.

He also has not spoken to any media outlets to deny Jazlyn’s claims.

While he hasn’t spoken out about the accusations against him, Angelina has been vocal in her Instagram stories as she is seemingly struggling with the news.

She shared a few cryptic posts, and one of them was a long quote about how “the right person” would treat her.

Angelina shares cryptic post. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

A second post read, “Maybe it’s time to say good-bye to everything holding you back and allow yourself to fly.”

Angelina shares cryptic post. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The final post in the series was a reel of Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah could be heard saying, “You can love someone and still choose to say goodbye to them. You can miss a person every day and still be glad that they’re no longer in your life.”

Angelina shares cryptic post. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The post makes it seem Angelina still may love and care for Chris despite all of the drama happening between them throughout the divorce process.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick wants Chris Larangeira to stop talking about her on TV

The recent accusations against Chris come following reports that Angelina recently went to a judge in an attempt to get Chris to stop talking about her on TV.

Not only did she want him to stop talking about her on TV, but she also wanted to keep him from releasing details of their marriage “to third parties and or through social media, the press, any members associated with the Jersey Shore” and also the producers of the show.

It’s unclear at this time whether Chris’s deactivation of his social media account had anything to do with the legal action Angelina was pursuing or if he didn’t want to face the backlash of the accusations made against him.

Fans should stay tuned to see how Angelina and Chris’s divorce proceedings continue to play out amid all of the drama.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.