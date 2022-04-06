Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick asks judge to stop Chris Larangeira from speaking about her on TV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick has taken legal action in a bid to prevent Chris Larangeira from talking about her. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are continuing to battle with each other amid their divorce.

Both Angelina and Chris have publicly shared their opinions on the demise of their relationship and the differences between them. While Angelina originally filed for divorce last year, the two of them tried to give things another chance.

Chris was the one who ultimately made the decision to file for divorce again earlier this year and now Angelina has responded to that filing.

According to The Sun, in a counterclaim filed on March 25, Angelina asked a judge to prevent Chris from speaking about her on TV.

Not only did she want the judge to force Chris to “adhere to a confidentiality agreement” filed last summer, but she also wanted to keep Chris from “disparaging her and from releasing details of their marriage to third parties and or through social media, the press, any members associated with the Jersey Shore including but not limited to speaking to the cast members and or producers of Jersey Shore in violation of the party’s executed agreements.”

Angelina reportedly also sought to have Chris’s divorce filing withdrawn due to her counter-claim, alleging that he shouldn’t have left out details about her previous divorce filing from his claim.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says allegations against her are lies

As their divorce drama has continued to play out, Angelina appears to have been convinced it was Chris speaking to the media when rumors surfaced alleging infidelity on her part.

Meanwhile, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley claimed that Chris confirmed to her and her costars that it was Angelina who leaked the infamous wedding speech audio that caused all of the drama with her and other Jersey Shore cast members.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina has been adamant that the accusations against her are lies, and she’s even said that Chris has “no proof” of the claims against her.

Angelina also explained that she thought Chris was “bitter” about the divorce. While she originally didn’t have much to say following Chris’s decision to file for divorce, she recently admitted that she was “very emotional” watching episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and has shared her feelings on social media.

Angelina told her followers that Chris’s actions “broke” her which makes her recent legal action unsurprising.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick hints that she has tea to spill about Chris Larangeira

Even though Angelina wants Chris to stop speaking about her publicly, she recently hinted that she had some tea to spill.

When a follower referred to Angelina as “evil” and mentioned that she allegedly cheated on Chris and lied to her Jersey Shore costars, Angelina had a cryptic response.

She wrote, “Not true. A lot I will say. Wait for it… .”

Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Angelina has yet to spill any secrets regarding her marriage to Chris — and her latest legal action shows she certainly doesn’t want him spilling any about her.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.