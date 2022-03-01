Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick agrees that Chris Larangeira is ‘bitter’ following divorce filing

Angelina Pivarnick agrees that Chris Larangeira is “bitter” amid divorce. Pic credit: MTV

Things have been tense between Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira.

Chris recently filed for divorce, but after that news broke, it didn’t take long for rumors to begin circulating about the reason why.

Some fans speculated that Angelina’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Vinny Guadagnino had something to do with their ongoing marriage issues due to the flirtatious behavior between the two of them.

Rumors circulated that Angelina had been having an affair for two years while married to Chris. Shortly after, additional rumors surfaced alleging that Angelina also cheated with another reality TV star from the show Acapulco Shore.

As if the cheating rumors weren’t enough drama, a source revealed that Angelina was reportedly the one who leaked the infamous wedding speech audio that caused a giant feud between her and her costars.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley called her out after the news and admitted that Chris had even confirmed that the information was true.

Angelina has denied claims against her and it seems she thinks Chris might be a little “bitter.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick thinks Chris Larangeira is ‘bitter’

As unidentified sources have continued to speak to various media outlets about Angelina’s alleged infidelity and leaking of her wedding speech, it seems that some people speculate Chris could be the one sharing information.

A follower commented on social media and asked if a source for one of the rumors was “her bitter ex-husband.”

Angelina agrees that Chris is “bitter.” Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Angelina retweeted the question and wrote, “U can say that again.”

It’s very clear that Angelina and Chris are not on good terms amid his divorce filing.

Neither one of them continues to follow the other on social media, and Angelina has outright told the public that there’s a lot Chris doesn’t want to be revealed.

Chris has not confirmed or denied that he’s contributed any of the information leading to the various allegations against Angelina.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick gets a nose job amid divorce from Chris Larangeira

Despite all of the craziness surrounding her at the moment, Angelina took some time to focus on herself.

She recently shared post-surgery photos and videos with her followers and admitted she had a new nose job.

She shared her bruised and swollen face on her Instagram Stories and revealed that she was already happy with the results and she hadn’t even finished healing yet.

Angelina Pivarnick shows off new nose job. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina is no stranger to plastic surgery but has always kept it real with her followers and has even gone live from her plastic surgeon’s office while getting procedures done such as a bandaid butt-lift.

Angelina and Chris’s marriage troubles continue to play out on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

While fans may know the eventual outcome, there’s likely more inside information to come as the season continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.