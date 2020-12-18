Angelina Pivarnick admits she prefers plastic surgery, Jersey Shore star refuses to do squats

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is no stranger to plastic surgery.

She’s publicly praised her plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela on Instagram and has referred to him as having “hands of a God.”

The work Angelina has had done by the doctor included botox, lip injections, scar removal, and most recently, a bandaid butt-lift.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In February, Angelina also had a breast augmentation. She described the surgery as scary because it was more invasive than her other procedures and it was the first time she ever went fully under anesthesia.

While some celebrities are secretive about their plastic surgery, Angelina is the exact opposite.

She told Page Six, “I’m never going to lie to the fans or anybody that’s going to DM me…I’m going, to be honest. And that’s really how I want to be forever.”

Regardless of her transparency, fans still criticized Angelina for having a bandaid butt-lift procedure when she could workout and squat and get similar results. Angelina made it clear that squats are not for her.

She said, “I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in, like, years and I’m not going to do squats…I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.”

Angelina goes live on Instagram during bandaid butt-lift

As part of her quest to be open and honest about the work she’s had done, Angelina went so far as to video part of her bandaid butt-lift during an Instagram live.

She and Dr. Tutela answered follower questions about the procedure which included the cost, the healing time, and the longevity of results. Dr. Tutela confirmed the procedure can cost anywhere from five to twenty thousand dollars when all is said and done.

Angelina said that the benefits outweighed the cost for her as she finally felt comfortable wearing a bathing suit. She showed off her results in an Instagram post wearing a thong bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Marie Lashelina (@angelinamtv)

Angelina arrives on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

During the most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina made her long-anticipated arrival.

The boys made sure to keep her separate from Deena Cortese until they could get a better idea of how she was feeling about all of the drama from the wedding.

Angelina came in hot and had a lot to say about Deena, Jenni Farley, and Nicole Polizzi. She was not happy with how they handled things after the wedding speech.

The boys hoped they could tame Angelina enough to have a productive sit-down with the girls and finally put all of their issues to rest. Previews of what’s to come showed the boys had their hands full once Jenni arrives.

Things look to get so heated that Dr. Drew Pinsky was called in to help save the day.

Angelina may have made improvements to her body with plastic surgery, but can the boys help her to improve her mindset to end the drama once and for all?

Fans can find out when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns after the holidays on January 7, 2021.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.