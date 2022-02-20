Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says there’s ‘a lot’ Chris Larangeira doesn’t want shared, she’s kept quiet

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says she’s been keeping quiet about things Chris doesn’t want shared. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick seems to be withholding information when it comes to her estranged marriage to Chris Larangeira.

A new feud was sparked between her and her castmates after the news was shared that Angelina was allegedly the one to leak her wedding speech audio that caused the rift with her costars, to begin with.

Angelina has denied any involvement but some people aren’t believing her story.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley called Angelina out after she denied the allegations and shared that Chris confirmed to her that she did in fact leak the audio.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also commented on the rumors and shared how hurt she was if it was true. She reminded her followers that she struggled emotionally after thinking she ruined Angelina’s wedding and that the drama that came as a result of the speech is what caused her to take a break from filming.

Now, as Angelina continues to take the heat from critics regarding the recent allegations, she seemingly had a warning for Chris.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick warns there’s ‘a lot’ Chris Larangeira doesn’t want shared

As JWOWW alluded to the fact that Chris had confirmed the recent allegations against Angelina, it seems as though Angelina may have some dirt on him too.

Despite Chris’s decision to file for divorce recently, Angelina has remained silent about the details of their marriage troubles.

As her fans reached out on social media to share their support for her amid the new wedding speech controversy, Angelina responded to one in particular, and let them know that she’d been keeping some things private.

The follower commented, “There’s 2 sides to every story and we’ve only heard his so far….”

Angelina retweeted and wrote, “Trust me my side is huge. A lot he doesn’t want ppl to know and I’ve been shutting my mouth.”

Angelina Pivarnick says there’s “a lot” Chris doesn’t want people to know. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

It seems as though Angelina has been purposely keeping some things to herself leading fans to wonder if she will reveal any of the private details now that rumors are coming out about her.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick warns critics that ‘slander is illegal’

In addition to letting her followers know that she had some things to share that Chris wouldn’t want to be shared publicly, she also shared a warning for her critics who continue to talk about her.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, She shared a quote to her Instagram Stories that talked about the fact that “slander is illegal” and people can’t just make things up about others.

She reminded people that there are a lot of “lies” being shared and reiterated that “there’s always two sides to every story.”

Angelina warns critics about slander. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina has yet to share any dirt on Chris but she continues to deny the recent allegations that she leaked her wedding speech audio.

Fans should stay tuned as the drama continues to play out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.