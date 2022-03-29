Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick warns she has some tea to spill, says ’wait for it’

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has “a lot” to say about her marriage to Chris Larangeira. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick seems to be withholding some information about her marriage to Chris Larangeira.

When Chris initially filed for divorce earlier this year, Angelina stayed relatively quiet.

Allegations of Angelina’s infidelity quickly surfaced, but she denied that the rumors were true. At one point, she shared that she felt Chris was bitter amid their divorce and was going to the media and her castmates to stir up trouble.

Chris denied ever talking to the media and assured his followers that they would know if he had.

Amid all the drama, a fan recently called out Angelina and referred to her as “evil” and felt that she was lying.

Angelina quickly responded and warned that she had some tea to spill.

Angelina Pivarnick warns she has some tea to spill

Angelina has recently started opening up to her followers on social media and sharing her feelings amid all of the drama between her and Chris.

She even admitted that she was “very emotional” watching episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as she and Chris tried to make their marriage work.

While Angelina hasn’t come out and made any accusations against Chris, it sounds like she does have “a lot” to say.

When a follower called her out for “cheating on Chris and lying to her roomies” and referred to her as “evil,” Angelina did not hesitate to clap back at them.

She wrote, “Not true. A lot I will say. Wait for it….”

Angelina shares that she has a lot to say. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

It seems that Angelina does have some tea of her own to share regarding her marriage to Chris, but it’s unclear when she plans to spill it.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick continues to thrive amid divorce from Chris Larangeira

Despite the drama surrounding her, Angelina is putting her best foot forward.

She recently shared a photo of herself in a shimmery black bikini.

She captioned the post, sharing that she was “happy with [her] progress” and noted that she wasn’t using a filter for the image.

Aside from working on her figure, she also recently got a nose job, and fans were stunned by the transformation it made to her face. In fact, fans mistook her for Kim Kardashian and couldn’t believe how similar they looked.

The most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation wrapped up last week, but it sounds like the cast has already started to film the next one.

Fans will have an opportunity to see Angelina’s new look when the new season airs. For now, her followers can stay tuned to see when Angelina will drop more information about what’s happened between her and Chris.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.