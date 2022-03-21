Angelina Pivarnick is ’very emotional’ watching this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation amid divorce

Angelina Pivarnick admitted that she’s having a tough time watching episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation amid her divorce. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick has had a hard time watching the episodes this season.

Much of her storyline this season has focused on her relationship with her estranged husband Chris Larangeira.

Angelina had been open with her costars about how she was questioning her marriage and had even considered filing for divorce.

Chris filed for divorce as the new season was just starting and it’s seemed to make things that much more difficult for Angelina.

Following a recent episode where she and Chris were seen working on things and seemingly having a lot of love for each other, Angelina admitted that it’s hard for her to watch.

Angelina Pivarnick is ‘very emotional’ watching this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Angelina has remained relatively quiet about the details of her divorce but has openly commented on episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on her social media accounts.

Fans have reached out to show their support for Angelina and have acknowledged how sad it must be to be dealing with what she’s going through now.

Following the most recent episode, Angelina admitted that she was “very emotional watching the show” and shared that with her followers via her Instagram stories.

Fans will recall that Angelina did file for divorce last year, but by the summer, she and Chris had decided to make things work.

Allegations started to surface regarding Angelina’s alleged infidelity, and things continued to unravel for the two of them.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says Chris Larangeira is ‘bitter’ amid divorce

Now that their divorce is underway, Angelina has accused Chris of being “bitter” and running to the media and sharing stories about her.

One of those claims includes confirming to her costars that she was the one who leaked her wedding speech audio ahead of the episodes airing. JWOWW called her out on social media as a liar but Angelina denied the accusations.

She also said that Chris had “no proof” that she had done anything and she admitted that he “broke” her by turning her castmates against her once again.

It’s unclear exactly where Angelina stands with her costars as of today but it was recently noted that JWOWW and Lauren Sorrentino have stopped following her on social media.

Angelina was also missing from recent cast photos but she confirmed that the new feud will not keep her from filming the show.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if Angelina will be able to make amends once again with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.