Angelina Pivarnick addresses rumors that she quit Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have been concerned that Angelina Pivarnick may have quit the show for good.

Angelina recently piqued her followers’ interests when she made it seem like she was considering a career in wrestling.

She took a photo from a wrestling match and asked her followers what they thought about her taking up the sport. She even went as far as to tag the WWE to tell them she’d be a good fit.

Aside from her curiosity about a new career path, Angelina was also missing from a few recent cast photos.

Some even wondered whether Angelina’s absence had something to do with the reignited feud between her and the girls after rumors surfaced that she was the one to leak her wedding speech audio.

Despite all of that, Angelina put an end to the rumors that she quit the show in a recent post.

As Angelina continues to face rumors, allegations, and adversity, it seems that none of that is stopping her from continuing to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

While the rumor mill had assumed she was done with her costars and the show, Angelina proved otherwise.

She shared a photo of herself posing in front of a green screen that is often used for filming confessional interviews.

Angelina captioned the post with, “#FILMINGNOONEQUITLOL,”

It’s possible that the new drama between Angelina and her castmates will unfold in the new season when it airs.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino addresses rumors about him and Angelina Pivarnick

Aside from rumors that she may have quit Jersey Shore Family Vacation, additional rumors have been swirling about a possible romantic relationship between Angelina and her costar Vinny Guadagnino.

The two have had a playful back-and-forth banter for several seasons now and fans have always thought there may be more going on between them.

Those rumors revved up even more after Angelina revealed she was having trouble in her marriage as many people thought Vinny was to blame.

Vinny recently spoke out against the rumors, however, and assured viewers that he didn’t have an “ounce” of romantic attraction for Angelina. He even went so far as to joke that he would rather jump off of his 18th floor balcony than get involved in something with her.

While there may be nothing romantic between Angelina and Vinny, fans can continue to watch their playful antics with one another on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.