Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino says he doesn’t have an ‘ounce’ of attraction toward Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore fans have thought for several years that there was something more to Vinny Guadagnino’s relationship with his costar Angelina Pivarnick.

Ever since the two got cozy during the very first season, viewers have wondered if there were some ongoing sexual tensions between the two as they’ve continued to bicker with each other over the last few years.

While the two of them continue to adamantly deny having any feelings for each other, viewers make note that their flirtatious chemistry continues to come through season after season.

It’s been an ongoing joke on the show that the two of them had some unfinished business, and as Angelina started to have trouble in her marriage, fans went as far as to think that Vinny may have had something to do with it.

With the rumor mill buzzing, Vinny is now speaking out about his feelings for Angelina, and his statement may surprise many.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino doesn’t have an ‘ounce’ of attraction toward Angelina Pivarnick

Vinny recently spoke out about his feelings for Angelina, and not only did he squash all of the rumors going around about the two of them, but he made it blatantly clear where he stands.

During an interview with Us Weekly, he said, “I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors,”

He doubled down on his statement and added, “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not.”

As recent as a few episodes ago, Angelina joined costars Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley on a trip to LA to visit Vinny in his new home at the time.

While they were there, the four of them went out to eat and one observant viewer took a screenshot of what they thought was Angelina getting a little too close to Vinny.

This only further perpetuated the rumors that the two of them had some sort of romantic spark happening.

Despite everyone’s assumptions, it’s pretty clear that Vinny does not look at Angelina as anything more than a friend.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino to return to Chippendales

Vinny may not be getting romantic with Angelina any time soon, but he will be taking things to a steamy place with his fans as he returns for his third residency at Chippendales in Las Vegas.

Vinny announced on his Instagram page that he would be performing on weekends between March 11 and April 10.

He teased that fans could expect the show to be “more lit than ever.”

While there may be nothing romantic between them, fans can count on both Vinny and Angelina’s ongoing entertainment as they continue to push each other’s buttons on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.