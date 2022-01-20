Jersey Shore Family Vacation sneak peek: Vinny Guadagnino misses family, questions his decision to move to LA

Vinny Guadagnino questions his decision to move to LA. Pic credit: MTV

In a sneak peek of the new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it looks like Vinny Guadagnino may already be questioning his big move to LA.

During last week’s episode, fans watched as Vinny experienced his mom’s guilt trip as he admitted to selling his home in Staten Island to move out to California.

Vinny’s mom reminded him that his friends and family were all in New York and couldn’t seem to understand why he would want to move so far away.

She also made Vinny promise that he would stay with her whenever he visited.

Following that, Vinny experienced his first punch to the gut as the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation got together for a family dinner on the East Coast without him.

It turns out that might have been the first reality check for Vinny to make him realize that the West Coast may not be where he truly belongs.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino questions his decision to move to LA

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Vinny is seen on the phone with his mom.

He shared that he loves being out in California as he’s meeting new people and experiencing opportunities, but he admitted that he missed everyone at home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He described how difficult it was not to see his friends and family.

During a confessional interview, Vinny said that he didn’t want to be the uncle that only sees his niece once a year. Photos then flashed of him as he snuggled and kissed his adorable baby niece.

Did Vinny make the right decision to move away from his family? As the caption to the sneak peek says, maybe “you can take the boy out of Staten Island, but you can’t take Staten Island out of the boy.”

Will Vinny Guadagnino move home in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Fans who keep up with Vinny on social media will notice that he recently purchased a condo in Tribeca, New York, after deciding to sell his LA mansion.

While the move made some fans question whether money was the motivation, it now looks like he may just have missed being close to his family and friends.

Previously, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had said that he thought the move was a good “change of scenery” for him, especially being the only single one left in their crew. He said that he thought being away from his family and friends would be difficult but that ultimately, they just wanted Vinny to do what was best for him.

We don’t have all of the details behind Vinny’s decision to move back to New York just yet, but it seems like fans will get a closer look at his journey as the rest of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues to play out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.