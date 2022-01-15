Exclusive: Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino talks Vinny’s move, says ‘change of scenery’ was good for him

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shares his thoughts on Vinny’s big move to LA. Pic credit: MTV

Vinny Guadagnino made the decision to sell his Staten Island home and move out to Los Angeles, California in the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Vinny’s mom gave him the typical Italian mother guilt trip and couldn’t understand why he would move so far away when his family and support system remain in New York.

She also asked him if he was going to stay at her house with her when he returned to visit.

Despite his mom’s questions, Vinny went through with it, and right as he did, the Jersey Shore crew decided to get together for family dinner.

He wasn’t able to make the trip back, which undoubtedly must have bothered him.

Before he left though, he did break the news to his good friend Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and even got the chance to meet baby Romeo.

We had a chance to catch up with Mike during an exclusive interview and asked him his opinion on Vinny’s big move.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shares his thoughts on Vinny Guadagnino’s big move

Mike is typically one of the most level-headed of the crew and often provides good insight and advice to his costars whenever they are going through a tough time or making a big change in their life.

Vinny’s move was a big change for him since he’s someone who is always very involved with and close to his family. We asked Mike to share his thoughts on Vinny’s big move to LA and whether or not he thinks he could ever stay far away from his family and friends for long.

Mike said, “Vinny is definitely family-oriented, so any time he is away from his family I’m sure it’s hard.”

He did say, however, that since Vinny was “the last single one of the family” and that they “thought a new change of scenery would be good for him.”

Despite recently wrapping up Season 3 of Double Shot at Love, Vinny ultimately remained single as he and his finalist, Akielia “AK” Rucker are currently just friends. Even though Vinny didn’t find love, his big move did actually bring him closer to his sidekick and best friend as Mike noted, “Pauly [DelVecchio] isn’t too far.”

Whether or not Vinny can stay away from his family for long, Mike made it clear that the Jersey Shore crew had his back. He shared, “At the end of the day, we are family and support each other.”

What’s next for Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and the Jersey Shore Family Vacation crew in Season 5?

Vinny’s big move is one of the latest things to happen to the Jersey Shore family in Season 5 of Family Vacation.

The most recent episode showed Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino celebrating as they finally were able to bring Romeo home from the hospital after a brief stay in the NICU following his delivery.

Mike described it as the “most difficult” time in his life, which says a lot after everything he’s been through.

The crew will take a family vacation to the Florida Keys along with their significant others and children, that is, of course, if they can survive their latest family dinner.

The most recent episode ended with Pauly bringing up Angelina Pivarnick’s potential sidepiece at the dinner table. Angelina didn’t seem to think it was very funny and it looks like things could get explosive between the two of them.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what’s next for Mike and the rest of the crew.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.