Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino returns to Chippendales

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino will return to Chippendales for another residency next month. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino is ready to head back to Las Vegas.

Vinny recently completed residencies at Chippendales before the show was paused due to the pandemic.

Now he’s set to make a return to his stripper gig and shared the announcement on social media.

He is set to return from March 11 through April 10 on the weekends only.

He shared a video promotion of his third residency with the franchise which showed clips of his various performances while hosting the show.

He wrote in the caption of the promotion, “I’M BACKKKKKK BABY! [Chippendales] March 11- April 10 on the weekends ! COVID shut down my 3rd residency , but we are back and getting more lit than ever in Vegas ! Book your tix now for the best party on the strip.”

Will Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino move again for his Chippendales residency?

With this new opportunity returning for Vinny, it begs the question of whether or not he will have to move again to be closer to Las Vegas.

On this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans have watched as Vinny moved across the country to California in hopes of seeking out career opportunities.

Before long, he grew homesick and missed his family and friends, and ended up selling his home to move back to New York.

Vinny ended up moving back home with his mother before purchasing a condo in Tribeca.

It’s unknown at this time where Vinny plans to stay while his Chippendales residency plays out, or if his third opportunity will lead to something more permanent down the road.

It’s possible he could stay with his best friend Pauly DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall as the two of them currently live in Las Vegas between traveling to Pauly’s various DJ gigs.

The good news is, regardless of Vinny’s plans, he’s unlikely to be homesick with his best friend nearby throughout his time with Chippendales.

Did Vinny Guadagnino have something to do with Chris Larangeira filing for divorce from Angelina Pivarnick?

As Vinny prepares for his next stint at Chippendales, rumors have spread amongst Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans that he could have possibly had something to do with Chris Larangeira’s decision to file for divorce from Vinny’s costar Angelina Pivarnick.

When a gossip page shared details about a “soon to be divorced east coast reality star” and an alleged “sex tape” involving another man that was found by that persons’ husband, people immediately started to speculate that it could be about Angelina and Vinny.

Longtime fans of Jersey Shore are aware of the ongoing banter between Angelina and Vinny throughout the last several years and many have wondered whether they had some secret feelings for one another.

Some fans have even thought they’ve caught the two of them getting a little too close to one another while filming.

It’s unknown at this time whether or not Vinny had anything to do with Angelina’s marriage issues but the drama is sure to continue throughout the rest of the season.

Fans can continue to keep up with Vinny’s latest happenings by tuning in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.