Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Pauly D dishes on Nikki Hall’s chemistry with the cast, says she’s his ‘perfect match’

Pauly D opens up about his relationship with Nikki Hall. Pic credit: MTV

Ever since Season 2 of Double Shot at Love came to a close, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall have been inseperable.

After reconnecting during the second run of the show, they decided to give their relationship a real shot and ended up spending a lot of time together during quarantine.

Following that, Nikki even joined Pauly as he could get back on the road and do his DJ gigs around the country.

She often shares photos and videos on her Instagram page of the different shows she’s attended with Pauly.

Nikki also appeared alongside Pauly during the last season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and seemed to fit right in with the group.

Pauly recently opened up about his relationship with Nikki and her dynamic with his roommates.

Pauly D dishes on Nikki Hall’s chemistry with the Jersey Shore cast

Any fan of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will know that the cast is a tight-knit group, and they only want what’s best for one another.

That’s why introducing a significant other to the cast can be a bit of a scary experience, but Pauly and Nikki took it in stride.

Not only did the introduction go smoothly, but it looks like Nikki really hit it off with Pauly’s co-stars.

During an interview with TooFab, Pauly shared how pleased he was to see Nikki mesh with the roommates as well as she did.

He said, “They welcomed her into the family with open arms and I really appreciate that. They get along, that relationship, I love seeing them interact.”

He admitted that his co-stars can be tough and that introducing them to someone new can be “scary.”

His castmates must have seen how happy Nikki makes Pauly because he seems to be one smitten guy.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Pauly D says Nikki Hall is his ‘perfect match’

Pauly talked about having Nikki by his side during his DJ gigs and how “cool” it was to share the experience with her.

He explained how the intense travel schedule for his tour could be demanding, but Nikki has managed it well.

He added, “She can handle it very well and we’re on the go, she enjoys it just as much as I do,” he added. “She loves to dance, I love the music, it’s like a perfect match.”

A rumor went around recently that Pauly could have possibly proposed to Nikki while they were on the cast trip at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

If he did propose, they’ve done a great job of keeping their secret from their fans.

Fans should tune in when Season 5 premieres tonight to find out if Pauly and Nikki are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.