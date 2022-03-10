Jersey Shore fans think Angelina Pivarnick is done with the show after she’s left out of recent cast photos

After being missing in recent cast photos, fans think Angelina Pivarnick may be done with Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have started to wonder about Angelina Pivarnick’s future with the series.

Angelina spent the last several years trying to get into her costars’ good graces, which was made more complicated after the drama surrounding her wedding speech.

After spending some time on a family vacation together, the boys of the cast were able to help Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley make amends with Angelina. Eventually, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was also able to reconcile with her as well.

As of late, Angelina had formed a solid relationship with the group, but it looks like that may have changed recently after a source revealed that she was the one to originally leak the wedding speech audio without any context ahead of the episode airing.

This caused JWOWW to call Angelina out on social media and it upset Snooki who had taken time off from the show as a result of the backlash she received from her followers.

Amid the new feud that has erupted, recent pictures shared by the cast have led fans to believe Angelina may be done with the show for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans think Angelina Pivarnick is done with the show

While Angelina has continued to deny the rumors being spread about her, it seems like she may have a difficult time convincing her costars that she is innocent.

Especially after JWOWW claimed Angelina’s estranged husband Chris Larangeira confirmed that the rumors were true.

With all of the drama going on, fans have observed that Angelina is missing in a few recent photos shared by the cast.

In two separate posts on JWOWW’s Instagram, she showed herself posing alongside her castmates.

The first photo showed her aboard a private jet with Snooki and Deena surrounded by cameras. The presence of the camera crew made it seem as though they may have left to continue filming the new season.

The next post showed the girls posing next to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly DelVecchio at what appears to be one of Pauly’s shows.

JWOWW captioned the post, “My forever crew.”

Angelina was nowhere to be found in either post, and fans were quick to point that out.

One commenter wrote, “Angelina is out! Finally!”

Another applauded the fact that there was “No Angelina” in the picture.

A separate follower wondered, “What about Angelina.”

Fans think Angelina may be done with Jersey Shore. Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick is considering a career in wrestling

Not only did the pictures cause speculation about Angelina’s future with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but her recent posts have insinuated the same.

Angelina shared a photo of herself at a wrestling match and mentioned the WWE in her caption. She asked followers what their thoughts were about her returning to the wrestling ring.

The recent photos along with Angelina’s wrestling aspirations beg the question of whether her latest feud with her castmates could mark the end of her time with Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out whether she will be able to make things right or if she’ll close that chapter of her life for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.