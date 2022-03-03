Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick appears to clap back at Chris Larangeira’s shade. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has a lot going on these days.

Rumors have circulated regarding her alleged infidelity with two separate people.

The first claim was that Angelina had an ongoing two-year affair with a man named Joe Tarallo. He’s also the man that was supposedly seen in the leaked Ring doorbell footage that came out last year.

The second allegation came out claiming Angelina hooked up with another reality TV star she met while filming another shore-themed reality show. That man was supposedly Acapulco Shore star Luis “Potro” Caballero.

Chris has shared some cryptic messages on his social media in the wake of the rumors.

One was a quote from Kanye West about people trying to “destroy” his family. The other was a video he shared where Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself was playing in the background, specifically the lyrics “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone,”

Now, it looks like Angelina may possibly be clapping back at Chris’ shade in a new video of her own.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick seemingly responds to Chris Larangeira’s shade with ‘hate’ message

While neither Chris nor Angelina have come right out and said that their posts are directed at one another, the timing of the posts makes it seem as though they are throwing digs.

Angelina has recently shared that Chris Larangeira is “bitter” amid their divorce, and things seem to be contentious between the two of them as they no longer follow one another on social media.

While they may not follow each other, not long after Chris shared his Love Yourself video, Angelina shared her own post to her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Angelina posed in a black top that showed off her curves.

She had a smug look on her face as a song played in the background.

The lyrics scrolled across the screen and said, “And if you wondered if I hate you,”

Angelina seemingly throws shade in new video. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

While it’s unclear at this time who exactly the video is directed toward, it seems as though Angelina is trying to send a message.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick continues to deny allegations against her

In light of all of the rumors spreading about her, Angelina continues to deny that they are true.

She also shared a bold post to her Instagram Stories to remind her critics that “slander is illegal.”

Angelina warns critics about slander. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

She has also stated that her side is “huge” and there’s a lot that Chris doesn’t want to be shared publicly.

Angelina and Chris’s marriage issues continue to play out on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Fans should stay tuned to see how everything continues to play out between them.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.