Chris Larangeira seemingly throws shade at Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick in new video

Chris Larangeira appears to throw shade at Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick in a new video. Pic credit: MTV

Things continue to remain contentious between Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and her estranged husband Chris Larangeira.

Ever since Chris filed for divorce weeks ago, things have gone from bad to worse.

First, a source revealed that Angelina had allegedly been the one to leak the infamous wedding speech audio, which caused the initial feud between her and her castmates. The revelation caused Jenni “JWOWW” Farley to call Angelina out on Twitter as a liar and shared that Chris had confirmed the rumors were true.

Following that, rumors of Angelina’s alleged infidelity came out, claiming that she had been having an ongoing affair with the man seen on the leaked Ring doorbell footage, Joe Tarallo. In addition to Joe, it was reported that Angelina supposedly also cheated with Acapulco Shore star, Luis “Potro” Caballero.

Angelina and Chris have stopped following each other on social media, but that hasn’t kept them from throwing shade with cryptic messages they’ve posted.

Now, Chris has shared a video that appears to be a direct snub at Angelina.

Chris has already made some references toward the situation with Angelina, such as when he called himself “the Kanye West of Staten Island” and made it seem as though he had some dirt to share on her, similar to what Kanye did when he went off about Kim Kardashian’s new man Pete Davidson.

While Chris didn’t end up sharing anything at the time, he has updated his Instagram bio to include a quote from Kanye about people helping to “destroy” families.

Chris Larangeira quotes Kanye West on Instagram. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

It seems Chris’s latest snub is a bit more direct as he was shown in an Instagram reel with Justin Bieber’s song Love Yourself playing in the background.

The lyrics “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone,” were clearly audible in the video.

He captioned the reel and wrote, “I didn’t wanna share a post, cause I didn’t want anyone thinking I still care I don’t but, you still hit my phone up.”

The video appears to be a direct dig at Angelina, but Chris did not mention her specifically.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick thinks that Chris Larangeira is ‘bitter’ amid divorce filing

Angelina has remained fairly quiet regarding the current situation between her and Chris.

She did however deny all of the rumors that have been circulating about her and has reminded her followers that “slander is illegal.”

Angelina also agreed with one of her fans who thought Chris may be the potential “source” in some of the allegations and claimed he is “bitter.”

Angelina agrees that Chris is “bitter.” Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Aside from that, Angelina did share a post alluding to the fact that she may be hiding some information from the public that Chris didn’t want shared. She said that her side of the story was “huge.”

Angelina Pivarnick says there’s “a lot” Chris doesn’t want people to know. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

It’s unknown at this time if Angelina plans to remain quiet about the details of their situation, but fans can get an inside look at the trouble in their marriage as the drama continues to play out on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.