Angelina Pivarnick considers a career in wrestling amid feud with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick considers a career in wrestling. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick appears to be considering a career change.

As lots of drama has continued to unfold around her for the past several weeks, Angelina has been taking things in stride.

She’s recently found herself in a new feud with her Jersey Shore costars after a source revealed that she was the one who leaked the infamous wedding speech audio that caused all of the problems between the girls to begin with.

Angelina has denied that the rumors are true despite being called out by Jenni “JWOWW” Farley on social media. JWOWW even claimed that Angelina’s estranged husband Chris Larangeira had confirmed the allegations were true.

Now that JWOWW, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese are upset with Angelina all over again, it seems Angelina may be considering a new career and going back to her previous gig with wrestling.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick wants to return to a career in wrestling

Recently, Angelina took to her Instagram stories to share footage of a wrestling match she attended. She used to wrestle with the company TNA Wrestling over a decade ago.

The recent match she went to has apparently sparked something in her as she’s now considering a return to the sport. She took to her page to see what her followers thought of the idea.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the post that showed Angelina dressed in all black with a sultry look on her face while attending the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post, “What do you guys think about me getting back into wrestling?”

She even went as far as to tag the WWE and wrote, “[WWE] I think I would fit right in.”

It’s unknown at this time whether or not the WWE has considered taking her up on the proposition.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans chime in on Angelina’s possible return to wrestling

While the WWE could possibly entertain Angelina’s idea, some Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have concerns about her taking up the sport.

One commenter wasn’t sure that wrestling was the right sport, given the amount of money Angelina has spent having work done to her face.

Another shared similar concerns and added, “not to mention the boobs.”

A separate person replied, however, and pointed out that wrestler Nikki Bella and other women were still successful despite having breast augmentation procedures.

Fans are worried about Angelina wrestling. Pic credit: @DoomzDay93/Reddit

Aside from being worried about her plastic surgery, some Reddit users questioned Angelina’s intentions with her post.

One follower thought she might just be “trolling for attention” as they pointed out that she had an alleged “bad back from a work accident.”

A separate commenter wondered if Angelina was considering a career move because she was possibly ending her stint on Jersey Shore.

Followers question Angelina’s intentions. Pic credit: @DaomzDay93/Reddit

At this time, it’s unclear whether Angelina will give serious consideration to a future in wrestling.

It remains to be seen if she will be able to mend the recent feud with her costars or if their current turmoil could jeopardize her future with Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.