Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares cryptic post after new feud erupts, says ‘don’t do anything for me’

Angelina Pivarnick shares cryptic messages following reignited feud with her Jersey Shore costars.

Angelina Pivarnick has once again found herself at odds with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

Fans will recall the giant fight that occurred between her, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese after they roasted her in their infamous wedding speech.

When the audio of the speech leaked to the public without any context ahead of the episode airing, the girls received some harsh criticism and hate from critics. The backlash was so intense that not only did the girls spend several months without speaking to each other, but Snooki even went so far as to take a break from filming the show.

The girls were able to make amends with the help of their other castmates and things have been going really well between everyone. That is, until new allegations surfaced that said Angelina was reportedly the one who leaked the wedding speech audio, to begin with.

JWOWW called Angelina out as a liar on social media and said that her estranged husband Chris Larangeira confirmed that the allegations were true.

Now that the feud has been reignited all over again, Angelina is sharing some cryptic messages on social media.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares cryptic message after new feud is ignited with her costars

As viewers have seen so far on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina has not only been getting along well with her castmates, but they’ve also been a major support system for her as she’s struggled through issues in her marriage.

That all looks to be changing now, however, as the allegations came out about her leaking the wedding speech audio.

Angelina made it clear that many lies are circulating about her and warned in a social media post that “slander is illegal.”

Most recently, Angelina shared a cryptic message that read, “If you’re not doing it out of love, don’t do anything for me. I don’t need anyone around me counting favors.”

Angelina shares cryptic post.

In addition to that post, she shared another quote that implied she may be taking inventory when it comes to her true friendships.

The post read, “Sometimes people must be escorted from the VIP section of your life to a regular seat.”

Angelina shares cryptic post.

Angelina did not share who the messages were directed to, but it’s quite possible she could be throwing shade to her castmates.

Fans think Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino threw shade at Angelina Pivarnick

Angelina is not the only one who has been posting cryptic messages lately.

Her costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently shared a post that left fans wondering if he was throwing shade at Angelina.

His post read, “There’s a difference between talking s**t about a person and talking truth about a s****y person.”

Mike Sorrentino shares cryptic post.

Mike did not comment further on who his post was directed toward if anyone.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like Angelina has made amends with her costars following the most recent feud.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.