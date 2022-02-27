Mike Sorrentino shares cryptic post, Jersey Shore fans suspect he’s calling out Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore fans think Mike Sorrentino may have been calling out Angelina Pivarnick in a cryptic post. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is very active on social media.

He’s often sharing motivational quotes and interacting with his fan base in a positive way.

Mike typically live tweets along with fans when new episodes air and has no issues commenting on things he and his costars do when they’re together.

He even went so far as to call out a hater who didn’t like the luggage prank he pulled on his castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

Following that, however, Mike shared a cryptic post about talking crap about people and it wasn’t clear who he was referring to.

Even though Mike didn’t say who the post was about, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans had their suspicions that it had to do with the controversy surrounding Angelina.

Jersey Shore fans think Mike Sorrentino’s cryptic post is about Angelina Pivarnick

Recently, Angelina’s name has come up frequently in the news as rumors have circulated regarding the reason her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce.

Those rumors have surfaced alongside claims that Angelina was the one to leak the infamous wedding speech audio that caused the enormous fight between her and her costars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese.

The girls called Angelina out on social media and were hurt by the recent allegations and the feud between them has been reignited.

Just days after all of this went down, Mike took to Twitter and wrote, “There’s a difference between talking s**t about a person and talking truth about a s****y person.”

Mike Sorrentino shares cryptic post. Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

It’s not entirely clear who the person is that Mike is referring to, but some Jersey Shore fans speculated that it could be Angelina.

One follower wrote, “I hope it’s not Angelina.”

Another chimed in and said, “They are always being mean to her so it probably is about her.”

A third person shared similar sentiments and said, “Haha cause she’s the worst.”

Fans speculate that Mike’s post is about Angelina. Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Mike did not chime in to confirm or deny who the post was about or if it was even meant to be directed at someone in particular.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick faces infidelity rumors

Aside from having to deal with the wedding speech rumors all over again, Angelina is also facing various rumors about her alleged infidelity.

One rumor claimed that Angelina had been having an affair while she was married to Chris and it reportedly involved the man she was spotted fighting with on a Ring doorbell video released last year.

A second rumor quickly followed alleging that Angelina had cheated with another reality TV star from the show Acapulco Shore. The two reportedly met while filming a “shore” themed reality show.

Angelina has shared on her Instagram stories that the things being reported about her were “lies” and she reminded her critics that “slander is illegal.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.