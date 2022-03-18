Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick reacts after JWOWW and Lauren unfollow her on social media

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick responds after JWOWW and Lauren stopped following her. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick has found herself at odds with her castmates once again.

After finally getting into her costars’ good graces following the wedding speech drama, the feud was reignited recently.

A source came forward and accused Angelina of being the person to allegedly leak the audio ahead of the episode airing. Upon hearing this, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese became upset all over again and called her out on social media.

JWOWW even went as far to say that Angelina’s estranged husband Chris Larangeira had confirmed that Angelina did it.

Angelina has vehemently denied the accusations and has reminded her critics that slander is illegal.

Shortly after the recent drama, it appears that both JWOWW and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have stopped following Angelina on social media, and she’s now responding to their dismissal of her.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick responds to JWOWW and Lauren unfollowing her on social media

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is usually pretty open with her followers when it comes to the drama going on around her.

When one of her fans pointed out that JWOWW and Lauren no longer followed her, Angelina responded.

The fan asked, “When & why did Jenni and Lauren stop following?”

Angelina responded, “don’t know and nor do I care lol.”

Based on Angelina’s response, it doesn’t seem as though things have quite been resolved between her and the girls.

Is Angelina Pivarnick returning to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation following new feud with costars?

As the drama has continued, fans have wondered whether Angelina would return to film the next season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Speculation grew even more after she shared a post about possibly considering a career in wrestling. She also didn’t appear in some recent photos with the rest of the cast as it looked like they were aboard private jets together surrounded by cameras.

She was also nowhere to be found when her roommates attended Pauly DelVecchio’s DJ show recently.

In light of the rumors that she would be leaving the show, Angelina later confirmed that she wasn’t going anywhere.

It’s likely the next season of the show could document the new feud in more detail and give fans a closer look into the entire situation.

Fans should stay tuned to find out if Angelina and her costars will be able to make amends a second time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.