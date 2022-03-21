Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says Chris Larangeira has ’no proof’ in accusations made

Angelina Pivarnick says Chris Larangeira has “no proof” about accusations against her. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick had a lot to say following the most recent episode.

After several allegations surfaced about Angelina’s alleged infidelity, she has remained silent with the exception of some cryptic posts on social media.

She shared at one point that she felt Chris was “bitter” amid their divorce and blamed him for going to the media.

When additional rumors surfaced claiming that Angelina had been the one to leak her wedding speech audio that caused her initial feud with her costars, things reignited between them.

JWOWW called Angelina out as a liar on social media and claimed Chris had confirmed that the rumors were true.

Despite JWOWW’s claim about Chris, Angelina spoke out following the most recent episode and shot down Chris’s credibility.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick says Chris Larangeira has ‘no proof’ amid feud with costars

After the recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired, Angelina took to Twitter with a lot to say about things that have been going on in her life.

Particularly, Angelina commented on the newly ignited feud with her castmates.

One fan asked her, “Are you and the girls cool again? I really felt for you when all that BS came out and they turned on you again. Hope you’re doing better.”

Angelina replied, “Thanks to my husband telling them lies.”

Angelina says Chris is spreading lies. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Not only did Angelina label Chris as a liar, but one of her followers couldn’t understand how the girls could believe him over her.

They asked, “I don’t understand if they are technically your friends first not his why do they believe him?”

Angelina said, “Not sure actually. He has no proof.”

Angelina says Chris “has no proof” amid feud. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Regardless of whether or not Chris has any proof to back anything up, it seems that Angelina and her costars are still not doing well.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick responds after JWOWW and Lauren Sorrentino stop following her on social media

While Angelina has not come out directly and said whether or not she is speaking to her costars, it was recently discovered that JWOWW and Lauren Sorrentino had stopped following her on social media.

When a fan asked Angelina why she thought they did that, Angelina responded, “don’t know and nor do I care lol.”

Angelina responds to her costars unfollowing her. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina was also recently left out of photos with the rest of the cast as they appeared aboard private jets surrounded by camera crews.

The cast also appeared at Pauly DelVecchio’s DJ gig.

This led to rumors that Angelina might be leaving the show to pursue other avenues. However, Angelina made it clear that she had no intentions of going anywhere.

The next season will likely showcase all of the drama happening between the roommates, so fans should stay tuned to find out how everything plays out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.