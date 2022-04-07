Allegations have been made that Chris Larangeira had an affair with a transgender model. Pic credit: MTV

The drama between Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira has been ongoing for months.

It started with Chris filing for divorce at the beginning of the year, and since then, accusations have surfaced regarding Angelina’s alleged infidelity.

Not only that, but Angelina has also been accused of leaking the infamous wedding speech audio that caused her to stop speaking to her costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley.

Aside from being open about their non-existent sex life, Angelina hasn’t shared much about Chris’ indiscretions that have led them to the place they’re at today. However, she recently alluded to having some tea to spill regarding their relationship, but she was waiting for the right time.

It looks like someone else beat Angelina to the punch as a transgender model is claiming Chris allegedly cheated on Angelina with her.

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira allegedly cheated on Angelina Pivarnick with transgender model

Jazlyn Rose, a 23-year-old transgender model, recently spoke to The Sun and revealed that she and Chris had been intimate with each other recently after a hot night in Miami.

The affair supposedly began when Chris allegedly reached out to her on social media last summer and complimented her beauty.

Jazlyn alleged that when she told Chris she was transgender, he allegedly replied and said, “I love that.”

She added, “When I told him I was trans he said it was not a problem for him, and he had been with a trans woman a long time ago in New York when he was younger, like around 20.”

She also revealed that Chris was dishonest about his marital status to Angelina and was pretending to have split from her even though they were still together.

Jazlyn said, “He would deny it to me, and he would lie to me like he would lie to her. It was just crazy.”

She explained that they were “talking, texting, video chatting and sexting over the phone” sometimes daily, and then he would go missing for weeks.

She shared screenshots of their FaceTime conversations, some of which took place as recently as this year. Jazlyn also claimed that she and Chris stayed at an AirBnB together in Miami just last month.

Jazlyn has reportedly stopped communicating with Chris and has blocked his number.

Did Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick know about Chris Larangeira’s alleged infidelity?

Jazlyn’s recent revelations beg the question of whether Angelina knew what was happening between them.

Angelina has said that she was waiting to share her side of the story, and it’s unclear if Chris’ rendezvous with Jazlyn was part of that.

Chris has yet to respond to the allegations being made.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.