Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick reacts to Mike Sorrentino’s ongoing curiosity about her sex life

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick comments on Mike Sorrentino’s questions about her sex life. Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has often tried to help out his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates on numerous occasions.

He’s stepped in to help Angelina Pivarnick several different times as she’s faced problems with her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira.

Last year when Chris moved out around the holidays, Mike went to Angelina’s house to comfort her and offer her some advice.

He also gave her advice this season and told her that she deserved to be happy in her marriage. He and his wife Lauren even had Angelina and Chris over for dinner, and it turned into more of a therapy session between the couples.

Now, however, it seems like Mike may have taken things a step too far. He’s continuously asked about Angelina and Chris’s sex life, and when a fan pointed it out, Angelina had something to say about it.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick addresses Mike Sorrentino questioning her sex life

Angelina had a lot to say following the recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

When one fan commented and said, “Oh my Lordy FOR REAL!!?!?!?! Still?!?!?!? Dude [Mike Sorrentino] why are you obsessed with [Angelina]’s sex life.”

Angelina responded, “Mike really wants to find out if someone is lying or not. I don’t know why he needs to know these things but whatever.”

Angelina comments on Mike asking about her sex life. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

After mentioning last season that she and Chris rarely had sex with each other, they announced during their family vacation to the Florida Keys that they had become intimate again.

Despite that announcement, it seems that Mike continues to want to know more about their sex life.

Jersey Shore Fans call out Mike Sorrentino for his treatment of Angelina Pivarnick

Mike’s probing into Angelina’s sex life isn’t the only time fans have become frustrated with Mike this season.

In an earlier episode, Angelina’s luggage got left off the private jet they were all traveling on because there wasn’t enough room after Mike packed several suitcases of his own.

When they all arrived at the resort, Angelina was frustrated because she only had the clothes on her back and didn’t even have clean underwear.

Followers thought it was a cruel joke, and they called Mike out on social media.

Mike clapped back at the critics and reminded them that he was filming a reality TV show. He also said it was just a prank and something they all do to each other often.

Mike Sorrentino claps back at hater. Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

It’s unclear where Angelina stands with Mike and the rest of the cast as of right now. She’s been missing in recent cast photos, and JWOWW and Lauren Sorrentino recently unfollowed her on social media.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if they’ll all be able to overcome their most recent feud.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.