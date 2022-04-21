Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares health update after hospitalization

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick updates fans on her health following hospitalization. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick was recently hospitalized following a health scare.

She shared a photo of herself as she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.

She wrote, “In the hospital. Please whomever is calling me and texting give me time to respond. I’m not doing well at all. I need to get better. My health comes before everything else.”

Angelina did not get into too much detail about what exactly landed her in the hospital, but she let her followers know that she had become rundown amid all of the stress going on in her life, and it had finally caught up to her.

She shared that the stress of the last couple of months had caused her immune system to be “super low.” She said that she didn’t “wish this pain” on anyone.

Now, it appears that Angelina is doing better as she shared an update with her followers on social media.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick shares health update following hospitalization

After her brief hospitalization, Angelina seems to be in higher spirits and feels better.

She shared a post on Twitter and wrote, “Feeling a little better today thankfully Day by day I am getting there. Thanks for all the texts and phone calls and dms. I love you guys for checking up on me.”

She added, “I’m very blessed. God has me. Thank you everyone.”

Several of her followers commented to share their support and wished her well as she recovered.

Hang in there Angelina 🙏 ❤️ you have alot of awesome fans looking after you😊 pic.twitter.com/B0XIF8jJb6 — Michael Randolph (@RandolpMichael) April 15, 2022

Others commented about her situation with Chris, which likely played a role in her current stress levels.

One fan reminded her to “hold [her] head up and smile” because “the most amazing love is out there waiting to meet you.”

Another reassured her that her “Prince Charming is out there.”

Chris Larangeira was accused of having an affair with a transgender model

Angelina’s recent hospitalization came days following news that her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, had been having an affair with a transgender model while married to Angelina.

The model, Jazlyn Rose, claimed that she and Chris started their relationship on social media after he complimented her. The alleged relationship then progressed to FaceTime calls where the two were flirtatious, and their conversations were sexual in nature.

She also claimed they allegedly met up for a night of intimacy in Miami as recently as March.

Once news broke of Chris’s alleged affair, he went missing from social media and deleted his account.

Chris has yet to speak out and confirm or deny the allegations, but it’s clear that their divorce proceedings are weighing heavily on Angelina.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.