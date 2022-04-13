Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick is hospitalized, says ’I’m not doing well at all’

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has been hospitalized. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

The last few months have proven to be difficult for Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick.

A few months ago, her husband Chris Larangeira filed for divorce, and since then, things have become extremely tumultuous between them.

First, there were allegations that Angelina had been unfaithful while married to Chris and allegedly cheated on him with more than one man. In addition to infidelity, Angelina was also accused of being the one to leak the wedding speech audio that caused all of the drama between her and her Jersey Shore costars.

Just when it seemed as though things couldn’t get much worse for Angelina, it was reported last week that Chris allegedly had an affair with a transgender model. The model spoke out and shared that the two had been intimate as recently as March but had been talking to one another for quite some time.

Chris went missing from social media following the allegations, and Angelina posted cryptic messages about her struggles.

Now, Angelina has found herself in the hospital as the stress of everything over the last few months has taken its toll.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is hospitalized and ‘not doing well at all’

Angelina worried her followers when she shared on her Instagram stories that she had been hospitalized

Angelina was fairly vague in her first message, simply letting people know that she was receiving medical attention and that she was focusing on her health above all else.

She wrote, “In the hospital. Please whomever is calling me and texting give me time to respond. I’m not doing well at all. I need to get better. My health comes before everything else.”

Following that post, Angelina shared a photo of herself as she lay in her hospital bed. An IV could be seen in her arm.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick blames stress for recent hospitalization

After some time had passed, Angelina shared a little bit more about what’s been going on with her.

She shared that the stress of the last couple of months had caused her immune system to be “super low.” She said that she didn’t “wish this pain” on anyone.

She added, “I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer. No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I’ve endured lately.”

Angelina then turned to her faith by saying that she’s been “keeping prayers and god closer than ever.”

Angelina has not shared more information regarding her condition at this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.