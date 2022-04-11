Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick supports Lauren Sorrentino amid feud

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick supports Lauren Sorrentino’s skincare launch amid feud. Pic credit: MTV

The drama surrounding Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been ramping up lately, but she seems to be rising above it.

Not only is she going through a very public divorce with her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, but she’s also been accused of cheating on him with more than one person.

Aside from the allegations of infidelity, Angelina has also been accused of being the one to leak her wedding speech audio, causing drama with her costars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

When the recent accusations came out, JWOWW called Angelina a “liar” and said that Chris confirmed the rumors were true.

Following that, both JWOWW and Mike Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, stopped following Angelina on social media.

Angelina has denied all of the claims against her, and despite being unfollowed by the girls, she chose to rise above the drama and continue to support her friends.

Angelina Pivarnick shows support for Lauren Sorrentino amid feud

When Angelina saw that Lauren and JWOWW were no longer following her on social media, she said she didn’t know why they chose to do that.

It was clear that the feud had been reignited in the group, but when it came time to support Lauren, Angelina didn’t hesitate to be there.

Lauren recently launched her own skincare line and held an event to promote her products.

Angelina shared a selfie from the car ride on the way to the event and captioned it, “Off to [Lauren’s] skin care launch [heart eye emoji].”

She also shared a photo of her happily posing alongside Mike, Lauren, JWOWW, Deena, and Deena’s son CJ.

Angelina’s appearance at the product launch, along with the photo of her with her costars, begs the question of whether the feud has been settled.

As of the day of the launch, despite Angelina’s support, Lauren and JWOWW still were not following her on social media.

Chris Larangeira accused of cheating on Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick with transgender model

As fans try and figure out whether Angelina is still fighting with her costars, more drama has come to light amid her divorce.

A transgender model named Jazlyn Rose recently came forward to claim that Chris had been cheating on Angelina with her.

She shared that the two of them had been talking on FaceTime for several months and discussed meeting up to hook up.

Jazlyn shared that the two of them had an intimate night together in Miami in March but that Chris had not spoken to her since.

Once the allegations were shared publicly, Chris deleted his social media and has yet to comment on the claims.

The accusations against Chris came around the same time that Angelina sought out a judge to prevent Chris from speaking about her on TV.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next as their tumultuous divorce continues to play out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.