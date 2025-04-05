Jasmine Pineda says Gino was ‘already with’ another woman after filming: ‘Justice will be served’

Jasmine Pineda claims it didn’t take Gino Palazzolo long to find another woman after filming 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Jasmine says that before they returned from couples’ therapy in Arizona, Gino was already with another woman.

The Panamanian native took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to call out her estranged husband, accusing him of not only finding another woman in record time but also body-shaming and online cheating on his girlfriends.

The first thing Jasmine told her followers in her IG post was, “This is the last time I [will] be addressing Gino ever.”

Jasmine claims that unbeknownst to her, Gino began dating a woman named Nathalie from Las Vegas, and “then he broke up with her.”

“Then he dated two Brazilian ladies,” Jasmine wrote, adding that he broke up with each of them and started dating Kelly, his current rumored girlfriend.

Jasmine says she isn’t filming for 90 Day: The Single Life

Jasmine Pineda also addressed rumors that she’s filming a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

She told her followers that she is “not the one filming” the spin-off, insinuating that Gino is, in fact, the one who is doing it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, multiple 90 Day Fiance bloggers asserted that Jasmine and Gino were filming for The Single Life.

While no footage of Jasmine filming another spinoff has come to light, Gino was spotted with a mystery brunette as cameras followed them around Las Vegas last summer.

Their storyline on The Last Resort was reportedly a “giant farce.”

Jasmine ended her rant by alleging that Gino’s “heartbroken hurt husband” persona is “just an act.”

“He has never given two 💩 about me ever,” she concluded.

Jasmine continued her tirade on a new slide, alleging that Gino didn’t “need me in his life any longer” because she got her green card and wouldn’t have gotten paid “twice as much as usual.”

Jasmine accuses Gino of agreeing to an open marriage for his advantage

The TLC star theorized that Gino accepted her open marriage proposal as a “strategy to blame her” so he could look like the “innocent, nerdy guy who was taken advantage of.”

Jasmine blasted 56-year-old Gino for doing the same thing to multiple women.

“Justice will be served,” she affirmed.

Jasmine updates her fans on social media. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s baby daddy is ‘just a support system’

In additional slides, the reality TV star told her fans that she’s remaining focused on getting her two sons to the US, giving birth, and working hard to support her family.

In a surprising admission, Jasmine implied that her baby’s father, Matt Branistarenau, is not her romantic partner.

She says, he’s “just a support system” and a “good friend.”

“I don’t have the mental energy for anything else and it will take me three life times to ever trust someone (men) again,” she added.

Jasmine reinforced that she wants to reunite with her children and “reinvent” herself and has nothing to hide.

She promised to share the news of her baby’s birth on her Instagram, despite rumors that she has already welcomed her third child and kept it under wraps.

Jasmie shares more thoughts. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s pregnancy timeline has critics scratching their heads

Although Jasmine has come forward on social media with detailed timelines and explanations for the drama surrounding her, some 90 Day Fiancé fans aren’t buying her version of events.

Some are convinced that Jasmine’s timeline isn’t adding up and think she became pregnant with Matt’s child much earlier than she’s letting on- something she has repeatedly denied.

Still, others believe Jasmine has already given birth and is stretching the truth about when she got pregnant to hide how she was expecting while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort and still committed to Gino.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 7, at 8/7c on TLC.