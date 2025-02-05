Jasmine Pineda warns women not to share ‘inappropriate’ photos as Gino’s caught online cheating

Jasmine Pineda is fed up with women sending NSFW photos to her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

The Panamanian native is speaking out after DMs have been posted online, seemingly proving that Gino has been getting flirty with multiple women simultaneously.

@90dayfiance_alexa posted the screenshots on Instagram on Tuesday. They reportedly show a conversation between Gino and a woman named Anna Rose.

According to the 90 Day Fiance blogger, Gino has been asking for “sexy/naked” photos of women on social media, all while seeing a woman named Kelly.

One of the DMs, which appears to be from Gino’s Instagram profile, reads, “How are you gorgeous? So nice to hear from you. Did I tell you Jasmine and I separated? Please keep between us though please!”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In another conversation, Gino relayed that he was currently busy working on two “overlapping new shows.”

Gino Palazzolo’s DMs exposed

Gino wrote that he and Jasmine are no longer together, “thank goodness,” and talked about calling and FaceTiming Anna.

Gino referenced another woman – reportedly his rumored girlfriend, Kelly – in the DMs, telling Anna that Kelly’s appearance was “off by a lot” when they met in person for the first time.

Since the screenshots went public, Jasmine has caught wind of the situation, and she’s begging other women to stop sending indecent photos to Gino.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jasmine issued a warning and a screenshot of @90dayfiance_alexa’s post.

Jasmine warned other women about sending Gino risque photos of themselves. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“To all women out there!” Jasmine began. “Do not share inappropriate pictures of you with my husband. I’m still dealing with the consequences of me doing so!”

Jasmine and Gino’s tumultuous love story

While 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers watch Gino and Jasmine’s marriage continue to unravel in Season 2, their off-camera activity is making headlines.

Jasmine recently went on record in the comments section of another one of @90dayfiance_alexa’s Instagram posts, insinuating that Gino was unfaithful before they appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

When asked whether she was already with someone before going on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine replied, “No, I wasn’t. But you should ask Gino if he was with someone else before we went to therapy.”

Jasmine and Gino’s relationship is possibly one of the most toxic in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

They’ve faced a mountain of obstacles, including Gino sending nude photos of Jasmine to his ex (resulting in her losing her job), a sexless marriage, and rumors that Jasmine cheated with a man named Matt and is pregnant with his baby.

The latest gossip to hit the rumor mill is that Jasmine’s alleged baby daddy has allegedly been abusing her.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.