Jasmine Pineda confuses 90 Day Fiance fans with comment about ‘co-parenting’ with ‘Baby daddy’ Matt

Now that the cat is out of the bag regarding Jasmine Pineda’s pregnancy, 90 Day Fiance fans have questions.

The Panamanian native finally confirmed that she is expecting a baby after months of speculation online.

90 Day Fiance bloggers have shared clues online, insinuating that Jasmine was hiding her growing baby bump.

It turned out their hunches were correct, and now that Jasmine has come clean, she’s also confirming that her rumored boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu, is the baby’s father.

Shortly after Jasmine went public with her pregnancy on social media, Matt shared the news on his Instagram page.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Matt uploaded a set of professional photos featuring himself, Jasmine, and Jasmine’s dog, Coco.

Jasmine’s baby daddy shares family photos online

In the first photograph, Jasmine and Matt are seated on the floor with little Coco in Matt’s lap.

The pair wore matching neutral colors as Jasmine shared a peek at her baby bump in her sheer top.

Jasmine’s baby daddy, Matt, posted a family photo online. Pic credit: @mattbranistareanu/Instagram

Matt used a simple red heart emoji as his caption for the post, which received thousands of likes and plenty of comments.

Jasmine is looking forward to ‘co-parenting’ with Matt

One of the first to comment on the post was Jasmine, who wrote, “Baby daddy! Looking forward to co parenting our baby ☺️”

Jasmine’s comment got tongues wagging as Instagram users questioned the wording she used since co-parenting typically refers to former couples who raise their children together after a breakup.

Pic credit: @mattbranistareanu/Instagram

“Co parent? You guys aren’t together??” asked one curious commenter.

Another added, “co-parent? #so are u or are u not with matt?”

Are Jasmine and Matt still a couple?

Whether or not Jasmine and Matt are still together isn’t totally clear.

But Jasmine and Matt’s Instagram activity indicates they likely are a couple and that Gino isn’t involved in any way.

For starters, Jasmine posted a photo of herself and Matt in her Instagram Stories ahead of Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In the episode, Matt made his debut by Facetimeing Jasmine and her castmates, Stacey Silva and Julia Trubkina.

Jasmine’s photo was a selfie she snapped of herself and Matt in the gym, which he reshared in his own Instagram Story set to the soundtrack, It’s Nice by Taylor Swift.

Jasmine and Matt are going public with their relationship. Pic credit: @mattbranistareanu/Instagram

Additionally, Jasmine posted a video of herself and Matt during a workout on her @jazzyfitness_vegan Instagram page.

The couple performed synchronized weighted squats in the recording, and in her caption, Jasmine referred to Matt as her “gym buddy.”

Jasmine also wrote, “I’ve been very MIA in here and I apologize for it. Life has been challenging lately and I have had so much to deal with…but I’m not a quitter.”

“I just needed to recharge my energy to come back stronger!”

What does Jasmine’s pregnancy mean for her and Gino’s storyline?

Now that Jasmine’s secret is public knowledge, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are curious whether she and her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo, will be reconciling their marriage and/or they’re involved in a throuple situation with Matt as a third party.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, we know that Gino will eventually come around to Jasmine’s proposition of having an open marriage.

A synopsis for Episode 15 of 90 Day: The Last Resort teases that Gino will “reluctantly consider” an open marriage with Jasmine, but only after she issues him an ultimatum: “Be intimate or agree to an open marriage.”

90 Day Fiance stars don’t typically share spoilers like pregnancies before their season is over, so Jasmine’s pregnancy announcement feels a bit like viewers were bamboozled by her and Gino’s storyline.

But, with several more episodes to come this season, perhaps there is more to the story, and viewers are in for an even more shocking outcome than they imagined.

In fact, Jasmine hinted that she, Gino, and Matt might be involved in a throuple.

The trio now has a group Instagram page, @jasmine.gino.matt (formerly @jasmine.gino).

In her latest post, Jasmine uploaded a photo of herself and Matt in the gym.

Gino was not included in the post, but instead, the upload was Jasmine’s way of welcoming Matt to the family.

The caption read, “Welcome to the family @mattbranistareanu ☺️”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.