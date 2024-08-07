Gino Palazzolo spotted filming 90 Day Fiance spinoff with Jasmine Pineda look-alike

Has Gino Palazzolo already moved on with a new woman?

With rumors swirling that his estranged wife, Jasmine Pineda, cheated on him, Gino’s latest spotting may provide 90 Day Fiance fans with some clues.

The 54-year-old Michigan native was recently seen filming with a mystery brunette in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A 90 Day Fiance fan captured video footage of the duo and shared it with @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram.

In the video, Gino and the unidentified woman—who, by the way, resembles Jasmine—stand in close proximity as they enter the Minus 5 Ice Bar in Vegas.

TLC’s camera crews surrounded the duo as they stood around, seemingly waiting for direction from producers. Gino Palazzolo was seen filming with a mystery woman

The second slide in the Instagram post featured an up-close shot of Gino and the Jasmine look-alike.

Gino wore a floral button-down shirt and a backward hat for the scene.

His companion wore a form-fitting pink dress, and her long, dark hair looked much like Jasmine’s. Although her profile indicated that she wasn’t Gino’s wife, the caption insinuated that perhaps she was, indeed, Jasmine.

@90dayfianceupdate captioned the post, “Gino was spotted Aug 6th filming in Vegas with Jasmine or a Jasmine look alike? The person who caught this moment said they called her Jasmine. Its hard to tell with her face changing every few months.”

“They were going into the Dreambox 360 5DX Projection Theatre at the Icebar!! Thank you to my follower who spotted them and got the footage. Swipe to get a closer look.”

90 Day Fiance fans think Gino’s companion resembles Larissa Lima

In the comments, 90 Day Fiance viewers spoke up, and many of them thought the same thing: Gino’s companion resembled another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Larissa Lima.

“Isn’t that Coltes ex?” queried @lulu2072.

Another commenter was convinced the woman was “def not Jasmine.”

“It looks like Larissa pls no!!!” added another Instagram user.

As @90dayfianceupdate pointed out, Larissa lives in Las Vegas, “so who knows.”

Some felt the woman looked “too young and natural looking” to be Jasmine, calling her “Jasmine 2.0.”

Fellow 90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks added his two cents, writing that Gino’s mystery lady was “way better looking” than Jasmine.

More commenters noted that the female in question was not Jasmine, but instead her younger look-alike.

Are Gino and Jasmine filming a 90 Day Fiance spinoff?

So, what was Gino doing in Las Vegas, and why was he being followed by film crews?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gino and Jasmine have reportedly been filming for a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life following their alleged split.

According to @shabootydotcom on Instagram, both Gino and Jasmine are filming for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff with their respective new love interests.

Word on the street is that Jasmine had an affair with a man she met at Planet Fitness.

Meanwhile, Gino was spotted with another mystery brunette whom 90 Day Fiance fans believed was his new love interest.

However, ironically, Gino’s rumored girlfriend turned out to be the man Jasmine met’s ex. According to Gino, he and the brown-haired beauty are just “good” friends.

The unidentified woman, whose Instagram handle is @lamia0450, contacted @kikiandkibbitz to support Gino’s claims.

According to Lamia, Gino contacted her when he suspected Jasmine of cheating on him, and the two bonded over their respective exes.

Gino and Jasmine are sending mixed messages regarding their marriage

Despite all the chitter chatter regarding their relationship status, Gino and Jasmine continue to confuse 90 Day Fiance fans.

Most recently, they uploaded a couple’s photo on Instagram, proclaiming their love for each other and sharing a kiss.

In the caption of the photo, snapped at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, they wrote, “I love you more than words can tell ❤️.”

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 11, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.