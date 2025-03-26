Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans think Jasmine Pineda already had her baby

Has Jasmine Pineda pulled one over on 90 Day Fiance fans?

According to one 90 Day Fiance blogger, she may have.

Jasmine kept her pregnancy under wraps for at least a month while rumors circulated online that she was expecting a baby (with someone other than her husband, Gino Palazzolo).

In mid-February, Jasmine finally confirmed that she was expecting a baby with Matt Branistareanu, the same man she talked Gino into allowing her to have sex with in their open marriage.

While we know that Jasmine’s pregnancy will be featured in the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All, it was not featured in the regular season.

However, one eagle-eyed viewer paid close attention to Jasmine’s appearance and behavior in the season finale and believes the Panamanian native may have been concealing a baby bump while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Did Jasmine lie about the timeline of her pregnancy?

On Instagram, @90daysherry uploaded footage of Jasmine and Gino at their recommitment ceremony, which she captioned, “Jasmine has had that baby, I’d be all in if I was a bettin woman. 🤣.”

In the scene, Jasmine wore a form-fitting white bridal gown. According to @90daysherry, Jasmine’s “pregnancy tummy” was apparent as she hugged Gino in the segment.

When the cast members enjoyed champagne later in the episode, @90daysherry pointed out that Jasmine only had a little in her glass.

Jasmine also only raised her champagne flute to her mouth but didn’t sip any of it. When the group toasted each other, Jasmine used a glass of soda, not alcohol.

@90daysherry also noticed that when Matt ended his phone call with Gino and Jasmine, he reminded Jasmine, “Make sure you drink your water and eat your food.”

According to @90daysherry’s theory, perhaps the cast had to do some reshoots, and by that time, Jasmine was pregnant, but viewers weren’t supposed to notice

“But I don’t know man. I think she already had that baby,” she told her followers.

Gino was allegedly overheard telling a date that Jasmine was seven months pregnant at the Tell All

On her Facebook page, 90 Day Sherry spilled some more tea.

She uploaded a screenshot of a post made by a 90 Day Fiance fan who claimed to have overheard Gino’s conversation while out to dinner.

According to the eavesdropper, Gino mentioned that Jasmine was seven months pregnant while filming the Tell All and entered the post-season taping “hand in hand” with her new boyfriend.

90 Day Sherry took Gino’s admission to mean Jasmine’s math isn’t math-ing.

“In this screen shot GINO say she’s 7 mos pregnant at the TELL ALL,” 90 Day Sherry wrote in the caption. “Do your math guys.”

90 Day Sherry shared a screenshot about Gino spilling some tea about Jasmine at dinner. Pic credit: 90 Day Sherry/Facebook

Jasmine doubles down: ‘Still pregnant in my 3rd trimester’

Despite the skepticism about her pregnancy timeline, Jasmine denies that she was pregnant while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

“How would I be without having s”x for almost 10 months!” Jasmine wrote in an Instagram Story earlier this month.

According to Jasmine, Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed in March 2024, and its spin-off, Between the Sheets, was filmed in December 2024.

Despite the confusion surrounding Jasmine’s pregnancy, she continues to stand firm in her proclamation that she was not expecting Matt’s baby while filming during the regular season.

On Tuesday, Jasmine shared a detailed timeline in response to a recent question from an Instagram follower.

On her newest page, @jasmine.matt_90dayfiance, Jasmine was asked to clarify the timeline of her pregnancy.

“Last resort was filmed a year ago (March 23rd, 2024) and I was not pregnant. Between the sheets was filmed from August to December of 2024,” Jasmine explained. “The scenes where I look pregnant were from December 2024 because I was pregnant. Present day: still pregnant in my 3rd trimester and getting closer to meet my baby ❤️.”

“And tell all was recently filmed: End of January of this year,” Jasmine added.

Jasmine provides clarity. Pic credit: @jasmine.matt_90dayfiance/Instagram

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.