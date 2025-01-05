Jasmine Pineda reportedly pregnant and Gino isn’t the father

Jasmine Pineda has been hiding a big secret.

According to a 90 Day Fiance blogger, the Panamanian native is expecting her third child.

The twist, however, is that the baby is not her husband, Gino Palazzolo’s.

As @shabootydotcom reported this weekend, Jasmine’s pregnancy was “announced” while she was filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Apparently, Jasmine, 38, is now living in Florida, and her baby bump is beginning to show.

@shabootydotcom uploaded several photos of Jasmine to Instagram on Saturday night, depicting her seemingly growing midsection.

He also pointed out that Jasmine has been concealing her stomach in recent social media posts, further fueling the reports that she’s hiding a pregnancy.

As some 90 Day Fiance fans have noticed, Jasmine has been covering her belly during live social media videos and filming her workout videos from the back, obscuring her stomach.

The source also claims that the baby is not Gino’s.

Who is Jasmine’s baby daddy?

So, if Gino is not the father, then who is?

According to Shabooty’s intel, it’s Jasmine’s rumored boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu, whom Jasmine has reportedly been living with since December 2023.

Jasmine – who is already a mom to two sons, Juance and JC – continued to spark rumors of her and Matt’s rumored romantic relationship this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort when she made a tearful phone call to him after a huge fight with Gino.

And, as recently as five days ago, Jasmine has been posting on Matt’s Instagram page.

On New Year’s Eve, Matt uploaded a selfie, and Jasmine was the first to comment on it.

The reality TV star wrote, “My bestie 😇.”

Jasmine’s pregnancy announcement will make waves at the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All

If Jasmine is, in fact, pregnant, and especially if it’s not Gino’s baby, this is huge news in the 90 Day Fiance universe.

If the rumors are true and Jasmine’s pregnancy was announced during the taping of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All, viewers are in for possibly the most entertaining Tell All the franchise has ever filmed.

Jasmine’s pregnancy announcement would lead us to believe she and Gino are no longer together.

Unfortunately, due to contractual obligations, Jasmine and Gino aren’t able to spill all the tea about their relationship status.

Gnio and Jasmine’s marriage was already on the rocks, which is why they signed up to attend the marriage boot camp in Arizona on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Still, Jasmine has maintained that she doesn’t have a boyfriend despite gossip claiming otherwise.

However, a pregnancy out of wedlock would most certainly be the end of this couple and their tumultuous relationship.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.