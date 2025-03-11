Jasmine Pineda denies being pregnant while filming 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2

Rumor has it Jasmine Pineda was pregnant while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, but she says the speculation is false.

Jasmine’s appearance during 90 Day: The Last Resort confessionals had some 90 Day Fiance fans convinced she was carrying a child.

As @shabootydotcom first reported in January 2025, Jasmine appeared to be sporting a baby bump in some of her confessionals.

Several screenshots posted online showed Jasmine seemingly covering her midsection while filming interviews or wearing strategically fitted clothing to disguise a possibly growing stomach.

After weeks of speculation online, Jasmine finally proved the 90 Day Fiance bloggers correct when she announced her pregnancy in February 2025 and publicly bared her baby bump for the first time.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although screenshots of Jasmine seem to have proved she was pregnant while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, she’s claiming otherwise.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jasmine refuted the assertions with an explanation regarding the timeline.

Jasmine claims timelines prove she couldn’t have been pregnant during Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort

The Panamanian native uploaded a photo of herself and her 90 Day: The Last Resort castmate, Stacey Silva, filming a scene for the show’s spinoff, Between the Sheets.

The ladies posed on set for the pic, which was dated December 19, 2024.

“I was not pregnant for the filming of last resort,” Jasmine began her accompanying caption.

Jasmine says she couldn’t have been expecting while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

She continued, noting that she and Gino had been abstinent during filming.

“(how would I be without having s”x for almost 10 months!)” she exclaimed.

“Last resort was filmed March 2024,” Jasmine wrote, adding an arrow pointing to the date on her and Stacey’s photo from Between the Sheets.

A very pregnant Jasmine heads to the hospital as she’s ‘not feeling well’

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Jasmine has been posting regularly and keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy.

Most recently, she visited the hospital, as she shared in her Instagram Story, which was captured by @90dayfiance_alexa in an Instagram post captioned, “Sending positive vibes to baby and mama.”

As Jasmine noted in her caption, she wasn’t feeling well, so she visited the hospital.

Jasmine also shared a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed, clad in a medical gown and hooked up to monitors, along with a sonogram photo of her baby.

Jasmine also posted some photos from the hospital to her newest Instagram account, @jasmine.gino.matt, where she shares updates regarding her personal life.

She used a praying hands emoji and a red heart emoji in her caption, implying she needed her fans’ and followers’ well wishes.

Jasmine has been teasing 90 Day Fiance fans regarding her marriage to Gino Palazzolo

Recently, Jasmine and her baby’s father, Matt Branistareanu, have appeared quite frequently on @jasmine.gino.matt’s Instagram feed, but Gino has been nowhere to be found.

Interestingly, Jasmine includes her and Matt’s Instagram handles in the page’s bio, but instead of using Gino’s, she uses a bald man emoji.

The page, formerly @jasmine.gino, has confused 90 Day Fiance fans, especially after Jasmine teased that she, Matt, and Gino were involved in a polyamorous relationship.

Gino has reluctantly considered an open marriage this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but it’s unclear whether he and Jasmine will renew their vows during the recommitment ceremony at the end of the season.

Gino and Jasmine have been throwing their fans and critics off by sending mixed messages on social media, leaving everyone thoroughly confused about the status of their marriage.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.