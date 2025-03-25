90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All: Pregnant Jasmine attacks Rob and Josh debuts his new girlfriend

This season’s 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All will be one for the books.

Season 2 followed six returning couples from the franchise looking to repair their relationships.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein, Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, and Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj headed to Arizona to participate in a weeks-long retreat.

In Monday night’s season finale, we learned which couples made it through the recommitment ceremony and which ones decided to call it quits.

The episode was plenty entertaining, but not nearly as entertaining as the Tell All promises to be.

Per a preview shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram, things got heated between some castmates on stage in front of host Shaun Robinson in Part 1 of the Tell All.

Jasmine’s pregnancy takes her castmates by surprise

In the teaser, Jasmine shocks her castmates and Shaun alike when she enters the stage heavily pregnant.

Her growing baby bump catches everyone off guard, but Gino’s facial expression is the most telling.

Brandon hints that Julia cheated

After Jasmine is seated, the camera pans to Julia, who shares that she and Brandon had a “huge” fight.

Brandon ended up leaving, and he and Julia stopped speaking for a while.

Julia thought Brandon leaving meant they were done for good, so she decided to “[run] around kissing everyone,” per Brandon.

Julia implies that she indeed kissed someone else when she tells her castmates that everyone makes mistakes and no one is innocent.

Sophie puts Rob in the hot seat

When Shaun turns her attention to Sophie and Rob, Sophie threatens to expose the real reason she broke off their marriage.

Rob accuses Sophie of lying, telling her, “You are so f***ing full of it!”

Sophie replies, “Should we talk about why I left you?”

Rob tells Sophie she’s lying, to which she replies, “Is a screenshot a lie?”

Josh unveils his new girlfriend

In the next scene, Josh admits he has been seeing someone new since breaking it off with Natalie.

Josh tells Shaun he likes his new mate “a lot,” and they have been hanging out a lot.

That’s when Shaun reveals that Josh’s new lady love will join the cast on stage.

“Some of you might recognize her already,” Shaun teases.

Florian issues Biniyam a warning

Next up, Florian is irritated when Stacey joins Biniyam on the stage for an impromptu dance.

Stacey defends Biniyam, explaining that it’s his job to entertain people. But Florian has a message for Biniyam about how people in his native country, Albania, would treat a man dancing with another man’s wife.

“Come to my country and flip people around like that… Bini never going to flip nobody in his life no more,” Florian cautions.

Jasmine’s squabble with Rob turns physical

Then, in perhaps the most shocking moment from the Tell All preview, Jasmine and Rob go head to head.

Rob speaks up about Jasmine’s pregnancy, telling everyone, “I just knew that this was all a plan for Jasmine to be able to be with Matt.”

Jasmine gets defensive when Rob mocks her accent, telling him, “You are a clown, OK? You are a freaking clown.”

“Yeah, and you’re a w***e,” Rob fires back.

Jasmine hits back at Rob by getting out of her seat and lunging towards him, tossing a glass of water in his face, warning him, “Say that in my f***ing face!”

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All teases more shocking moments

Part 1 certainly promises to be entertaining, and according to IMDb, Part 2 will be just as scandalous.

IMDb shares previews for Part 1 and Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All. Pic credit: www.imdb.com

As IMDb writes, “The couples reunite in New York City to share how their relationships have progressed since the retreat.”

“Brandon braces himself to face the truth, Rob and Sophie are at a crossroads, and Stacey reveals shocking news about her relationship.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.