Jasmine Pineda confirms pregnancy, shows off baby bump

Jasmine Pineda has been keeping a big secret and she finally dropped the bombshell news on 90 Day Fiance fans.

The Panamanian native just announced that she’s pregnant.

However, she didn’t just tease us with the pregnancy news; she also showed off her growing baby bump.

This comes after Jasmine introduced her rumored boyfriend Matt on the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen Jasmine and her husband, Gino Palazzolo, try to work through their marital issues on the show, but to no avail.

She introduced Matt via Facetime, claiming she wants to have an open marriage amid sexual frustrations with Gino.

Matt claimed they were just friends but admitted to Jasmine’s castmates that he would be open to something more.

Well, it seems Matt got his wish because now Jasmine is pregnant.

90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda shows off her baby bump

The secret’s out! Jasmine is pregnant and she’s finally ready to tell the world.

A video posted online showed the TLC star wearing a white strapless dress and looking happy as she cradled her baby bump.

“Hi everyone, I have very special news for you,” said Jasmine.

“Let me announce to you that I am pregnant. I am so happy and excited and I cannot wait to meet my beautiful baby.”

Jasmine didn’t mention the father, but her maternity photos on TLC point to Matt.

The images show Jasmine clad in the same white dress as her Instagram video, along with a few other outfit changes.

In one photo, Matt joins the pregnant mama as she sits on the floor with her head on his shoulder. Jasmine’s dog, Coco, was also in the photo.

“We’re so thrilled for the 90 Day Fiance Mama,” the article read. “Jasmine, Matt, and Coco are excited for their new addition to arrive.”

Rumors have been swirling about Jasmine’s pregnancy

Blogger @Shabooty outed Jasmine’s secret in January after spotting her baby bump in a photo she posted online.

The blogger also received intel that Jasmine’s husband Gino was not the father of the Panamanian native’s third child.

The claims stated that she had been living with Matt since December 2023 and he was the father of her unborn child.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old hasn’t confirmed her split from Gino, but all signs have pointed to their breakup.

The 90 Day Fiance stars cannot share certain details about their lives until the season ends, but they’ve been dropping hints on social media.

At this point, it’s the worst-kept secret that Jasmine and Gino have long since parted ways.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.