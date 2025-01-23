Jasmine Pineda found a person to be in an open marriage with Gino and 90 Day Fiance fans don’t blame her

Jasmine Pineda is ready to add a third wheel to her and Gino Palazzolo’s marriage.

Jasmine feels Gino is not satisfying her needs, so she’s looking for alternative ways to salvage their marriage.

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, we learned that Jasmine proposed adding another person to their relationship, creating an open marriage.

“I crave for sex, you know?” Jasmine confessed. “I want to build a life with him, but a sexless marriage is not in the picture for me.”

“I’m convinced now that the only possible solution to save our marriage is to open it up to someone else,” she added.

However, Gino wasn’t on board with sharing his wife with someone else.

“I don’t think that’s something I want,” Gino admitted.

“We’re married, and that can turn into, like, a long-term thing, and that’s just not something that, you know, I would be interested in,” he confessed in front of their castmates.

Despite Gino Palazzolo rejecting Jasmine’s proposition, she finds another person to get romantic with.

Jasmine ‘found a person’ to have an open marriage with

In a preview of the January 27 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine reveals to her castmates, Stacey Silva and Julia Trubkina, that she’s still interested in having an open marriage and she’s already found someone who’s interested.

“I want to have an open marriage, and I found a person,” Jasmine tells the ladies.

Stacey is shocked as Julia asks, “Can we call him?”

Jasmine obliges and, as she calls the mystery person, admits she’s “so nervous.”

A few seconds later, a male voice is heard telling Jasmine, “Hold up. I don’t have a shirt on,” eliciting an animated reaction from the trio.

The video shared on @90dayfiance’s Instagram feed has garnered varied feedback from 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers support Jasmine’s decision

While some Instagram users commented on the other couples’ marriages, several took the opportunity to root for Jasmine.

“Yesss Jasmine get ittt, she deserves it! Especially after all the rejection from delulu Gino,” wrote one of Jasmine’s supporters.

Another admitted they don’t blame Jasmine since Gino pushes her away and “does not want her!”

“Happy that jasmine is doing that,” remarked a third commenter.

Is Jasmine’s alleged baby daddy the person on the phone?

The man on Jasmine’s phone wasn’t revealed in the clip, but some may surmise that it’s her rumored boyfriend and baby daddy, Matt Branis.

As Monsters and Critics reported, word on the street is that Jasmine is expecting Matt’s baby.

According to insiders, Jasmine lives in Florida and is about six months into her pregnancy.

She hasn’t confirmed the news, but the rumor is that the shocking revelation will be revealed during the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All.

If that’s true, this season’s end-of-season special will be one for the books.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.