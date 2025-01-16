Julia Trubkina ‘needs more therapy’ after walking in on Gino Palazzolo in the bathroom

Julia Trubkina is traumatized after seeing one of her 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates half naked.

The Russian reality TV star confessed during a recent episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort Behind the Sheets.

The show is TLC’s latest spin-off, featuring the cast from 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

The reality show follows the cast members behind the scenes, capturing commentary and unseen moments in an unscripted environment.

The most recent episode included a clip featuring Rob Warne, Sophie Sierra, Gino Palazzolo, and Julia Trubkina.

The scene was shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram and captioned, “Julia’s seen some things #TheLastResort #90DayFiance.”

In the scene, Gino and Rob share a sofa as they converse.

“Did you know that Julia walked in on me in the bathroom?” Gino asks Rob.

Rob looks perplexed, replying, “No. I did not know that.”

The next scene shows Julia telling Sophie what happened and revealing that it occurred more than once.

Julia blames Brandon for not giving her a heads-up about Gino

Julia blames her husband, Brandon Gibbs, for knowing Gino was in the bathroom but not telling her about it.

“And I open this door, and Gino [was] like, ‘Can I pee?'” Julia continues. “I didn’t want to see.”

“I mean, Jasmine saw Brandon’s butt; I saw Gino’s butt; I mean, like, we’re equal,” she jokes.

Julia ‘needs more’ therapy after seeing Gino half-naked

In the comments section of the Instagram post above, Julia joked that seeing Gino’s backside caused her trauma that requires professional help.

“I need more therapy😂😂,” she teased.

Julia and Gino’s castmates have some fun on Between the Sheets

Julia Trubkina showed off her artistic talent in another recent clip from 90 Day: The Last Resort Behind the Sheets

Several cast members were paired up to play a game of picture charades.

Ironically, Julia was paired with none other than Gino.

Julia took to the easel, admitting she spent five years in art school—or “draw school,” as she called it.

Julia had to draw a scene from 90 Day: The Last Resort, and as she got to work, Gino deduced that it wasn’t him since the man appeared to have hair.

As Julia continued to draw, Gino noticed the stick figure had glasses, was wearing a robe, and was drinking beer.

“Wait, that’s Brandon at the suite getting drunk!” Gino guessed… and he was correct.

The other charades teams were Stacey Silva and Josh Weinstein, and Rob Warne and Brandon Gibbs.

Stacey was tasked with drawing Jasmine Pineda licking Gino’s toes while Gino attempted drawing the cast in the hot tub together.

When it was Brandon’s turn to draw for Rob, he was shocked that Rob got the answer right with so few scribbles on the easel.

Brandon began to draw waves and what resembled a kayak when Rob guessed, “Josh turning my boat out while kayaking?”

“He got it!” Brandon exclaimed, adding, “I didn’t even get to draw anything. I am a great artist!”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.