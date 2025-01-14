Julia Trubkina stuns 90 Day: The Last Resort cast when she finally reveals her secret

In a stunning revelation during Season 2, Episode 7 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Julia Trubkina disclosed her struggles with infertility, leaving her fellow cast members deeply moved.

The episode If You’re Not First, You’re Last featured Julia and her husband, Brandon Gibbs, bonding over their latest resort activity.

However, the celebratory mood shifted dramatically when Julia shared her personal secret.

The episode began with a competitive kayak challenge from the previous episode, where Julia and Brandon emerged victorious, earning them a night at the honeymoon suite.

The triumph was soon overshadowed by a heated exchange between Julia and fellow cast member Natalie Mordovtseva, centering on cheating allegations during the challenge.

The tension between the two women has been a recurring theme, with previous confrontations adding to the strain.

Julia has an emotional response to Brandon’s desire for children

Amidst the discord, Julia took a moment to reflect on her relationship with Brandon.

She confessed that she initially doubted his abilities but was pleasantly surprised by his determination and teamwork during the challenge.

The couple exchanged heartfelt praises, with Brandon expressing optimism about applying their collaborative efforts toward starting a family.

It was during this intimate conversation that Julia became visibly emotional, revealing her inability to conceive. She tearfully recounted a fertility test she underwent in Russia two years prior, which indicated she could not have children.

Brandon responded with unwavering support, suggesting they seek a second opinion in the United States. However, Julia expressed reluctance, fearing repeated heartbreak and potential strain on their relationship.

Brandon reassured Julia of his commitment, emphasizing that her inability to conceive would not diminish his love for her. He encouraged exploring alternative paths to parenthood.

The couple’s vulnerability resonated with their fellow cast members, prompting words of encouragement.

Jasmine Pineda, in particular, offered solace by affirming Julia’s potential to be an amazing mother.

However, later in the episode, Julia was convinced to get a second opinion after speaking to her mother. The pair agreed to explore their options for welcoming a child in the future.

Brandon accused Julia of cheating

Julia and Brandon have faced significant challenges on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

As seen on 90 Day Fiance Season 8, the couple couldn’t be more different in personality. Brandon was raised in a sheltered environment on a farm in Virginia, while Julia lived a lively, outgoing life as a go-go dancer in Russia.

Their journey on the series has been marked by emotional revelations, including Julia’s disclosure of fertility struggles, his anxiety issues, and infidelity allegations.

In Season 2, Brandon accused Julia of cheating, and the pair also have financial issues to deal with.

However, so far, it appears that they are determined to work through their issues.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.