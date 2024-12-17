90 Day: The Last Resort viewers think Brandon Gibbs ‘deserves better’ than Julia Trubkina

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers think it’s time for Brandon Gibbs to move on from Julia Trubkina.

After Monday night’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Julia’s provocative dance on the bar at the club isn’t sitting well with her critics.

It was Julia’s idea for the entire cast to hit the club for some drinks and dancing.

Julia went to the club ready to have fun, clad in a skimpy outfit, much to Brandon’s chagrin.

When Julia showed off her dance moves atop the bar, Brandon was further irked as he pleaded with her to stop–especially since she inadvertently showed off more skin than Brandon was comfortable with.

“Too much, seriously,” Brandon told Julia in the scene at the club.

Ahead of the episode, Brandon uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram featuring himself and Julia posing for some pics at breakfast.

In his caption, Brandon asked his Instagram followers to offer their feedback, writing, “Can’t miss episode tonight. Let’s see what ya think.”

Brandon’s followers – fans and critics included – obliged, taking to the comments to sound off.

And 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers didn’t just comment on the episode itself; they had some strong opinions about Brandon and Julia’s marriage.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers plead with Brandon to ‘get rid of’ Julia

Quite a few critics felt that Brandon needed to kick Julia to the curb, seemingly after her in-club shenanigans.

Two such critics told Brandon that he “deserves better” than his wife, Julia.

“Brandon is such a sweetheart and he deserves soo much better he truly does,” added @dana_86v, echoing the sentiment.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers pleaded with Brandon to leave Julia. Pic credit: @brandongibbs92/Instagram

Another critic accused Julia of changing and being “desperate for attention.”

“Run,” pleaded another Instagram user.

One of Julia’s critics commented that Brandon needs to “get rid of her because he is a family man and she just wants to dance for money.”

Brandon and Julia disagree on having kids

Brandon and Julia’s main reason for attending couple’s therapy at the Arizona resort was due to their disagreement over starting a family.

While Brandon is intent on having kids soon, Julia isn’t sure she wants any at all.

As Brandon confessed during a couple’s interview, things have been “rough” lately between him and Julia.

“[We’ve had] a lot of disagreements on big topics, like moving our life forward, and I’m hoping we can find some settlements to these things,” Brandon shared.

Julia is willing to give therapy her all

Julia teased tensions in her and Brandon’s marriage ahead of Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

As the Russian native told Us Weekly, she and Brandon’s storyline is “going to shock everybody.”

Despite the tough obstacles stacked against them, Julia admitted that she was willing to do what it took to work through their issues.

“I know from my side I will be open up for 100 percent. I will do everything the therapist tells me,” Julia told the publication.

“[It] doesn’t matter if it’s going to be bad or good. I will do everything,” she continued. “I think it’s a lot, and that is good. So, I try to open up, and I’m so happy.””

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.