Brandon Gibbs was hospitalized for anxiety and his heart ‘almost’ stopped

Julia Trubkina is opening up about her husband, Brandon Gibbs‘ debilitating anxiety.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star recently opened up about Brandon’s struggles, which landed the Dinwiddie, Virginia native in the hospital.

During her interview with Parade, Julia shared that despite her and Brandon’s seemingly easy-going lifestyle on social media, behind closed doors, it’s been anything but.

“Everybody see us in social media like bubbly, happy, but people doesn’t know what happened behind the camera,” the Krasnodar, Russia native confessed.

Julia revealed that Brandon’s anxiety has reached the point of requiring medical attention.

“I never meet innocent person like Brandon, but he have a big level of anxiety, so he been in the hospital,” Julia shared.

Julia says Brandon suffered a major anxiety attack while filming a Tell All

Not only did Brandon seek medical treatment due to his anxiety, but as Julia said, he’s had some on-air moments in his reality TV career that left him feeling as though his heart was going to give out.

“In the Happily Ever After? Tell All, his heart almost, like, stop basically,” Julia continued, brought to tears as she recalled the incident.

Admittedly, Julia has never dealt with anxiety, so she has struggled with helping Brandon through it.

“I don’t know sometimes how to deal because I never have experienced that,” Julia confessed.

Julia calls out Jasmine Pineda

Julia referenced a scene from Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, in which she and Brandon’s castmate, Jasmine Pineda, made a derogatory comment about Brandon’s personality.

In one scene, Jasmine described Brandon as having the personality of a “fart,” a comment that Julia says Jasmine would regret if she got to know Brandon inside and out.

“The first time Jasmine said, ‘Oh, he got personality like fart,’ I mean, like Jasmine, you will be regret when you know what happened,” Julia declared.

Julia is rooting for her and Brandon’s marriage

Julia and Brandon joined Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort to work through some marital issues, but that doesn’t necessarily include Brandon’s anxiety issues.

On top of Brandon’s crippling anxiety, he and Julia admitted they’ve reached a dry spell in their sex life, and they’ve been arguing and have grown distant because they don’t agree on having kids.

While Brandon is ready to start a family, Julia isn’t sure she wants kids at all.

Julia and Brandon are working with a team of professionals to get on the same page in their marriage and ultimately make it to the recommitment ceremony at the end of the marriage boot camp.

Despite their differences, Julia is hopeful that she and Brandon will be able to improve their relationship at the end of the retreat—and she doesn’t care that she’s rooting for her and Brandon’s marriage over the rest of the cast’s.

“Can I be selfish?” she asked Parade. “I’m rooting for me and Brandon.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.