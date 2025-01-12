Gino Palazzolo accuses Jasmine of ‘seducing’ him for cameras: ‘Never happens at home’

Gino Palazzolo is putting his wife, Jasmine Pineda, on blast.

Gino and Jasmine’s marriage has been on the rocks for years, and they’re currently trying to work through their issues in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

But so far, even with the help of a team of professionals at their Arizona marriage retreat, this troubled couple has not been able to overcome their hurdles.

A new preview of the Monday, January 13 episode shows Jasmine trying to get frisky with Gino in their hotel bedroom, but he rejects her advances.

90 Day Fiance posted the clip on Instagram in a Reel they captioned, “Gino gets a visit from the tickle monster on #TheLastResort 🤣 Tune in Monday at 8/7c #90DayFiance.”

In the video, Gino is passed out on the bed while a bikini-clad Jasmine approaches him, pulling up his shirt, kissing his face, and tickling his midsection.

Jasmine tries to seduce Gino on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but he isn’t having it

The tickling startles Gino, and he jerks away, complaining, “You’re tickling me! I don’t want to. Don’t tickle me!”

However, Jasmine isn’t deterred by Gino’s complaints, and she continues to try and seduce him.

Eventually, Gino has enough of the tickling and leaves the bed, leaving Jasmine looking irritated.

Gino accuses Jasmine of abuse and faking it for the cameras

Gino was one of the first to appear in the Reel’s comments section, and he went off.

The Michigan native started by saying, “Jasmine is only seducing me in this scene because the cameras are on! 🤷‍♂️This never happens at home off camera it’s a completely different story! 💯”

Gino continued, bringing up the fact that during their time at the retreat, Jasmine had been complaining about him rejecting her sexual advances.

Gino defended his decision to deny her of intimacy, accusing her of starting fights with him daily, treating him like “s**t all the time,” verbally abusing him daily, screaming at him “constantly,” claiming her ex is “better sexually” than he is, and telling Gino she “wishes she f**ked her ex” before coming to Michigan.

“Now that’s definitely not someone I want to be intimate with! 💯🤷‍♂️😩” Gino added.

Jasmine and Gino have thrown 90 Day Fiance fans for a loop regarding their relationship status

Off camera, 90 Day Fiance fans have surmised that Gino and Jasmine split a while ago.

Although it appears that Gino and Jasmine’s marriage didn’t last long, the duo has remained tightlipped about their relationship status on social media.

Due to contractual restrictions, Gino and Jasmine aren’t permitted to spill any tea other than what is aired on TV, but they’ve both hinted off-camera that they’re no longer together.

In addition to their individual Instagram accounts, Gino and Jasmine also run a shared page, @jasmine.gino.

Jasmine and Gino have thoroughly confused their fans and critics, however, because the content features the couple seemingly still happily together in many posts.

Jasmine pokes fun at the pregnancy rumors and takes a jab at Gino online

It’s rumored that Jasmine cheated on Gino with a man named Matt Branistareanu, whom she reportedly met at the gym.

In recent weeks, the rumors have intensified, and word on the street is that Jasmine is pregnant with Matt’s baby, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Jasmine took a crack at the pregnancy rumors in a recent Reel, cradling a stuffed alligator wrapped in a blue blanket.

Jasmine placed a hat on the stuffed animal’s head, joking that it looked “just like his daddy.”

In the caption, Jasmine teased, “Welcome to the family! What a bundle of joy! Stay tuned: coming soon in the Maury show to prove who’s the father of the creature.”

Jasmine took a shot at her estranged husband in another recent post on the page, mocking his bromance with their castmate, Florian Sukaj.

Jasmine uploaded a photo of Gino sleeping with a smile on his face and imposed a photo of Florian in a cloud above Gino’s head, implying he was dreaming about him.

Jasmine’s accompanying caption read, “The perfect duo 😆🍻.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.