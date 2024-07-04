Jasmine and Gino filming 90 Day: The Single Life with their new love interests following cheating scandal

Are the rumors about Jasmine Pineda cheating on Gino Palazzolo true?

Rumors have been swirling for months now that Jasmine cheated on Gino with a man she met at the gym, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Jasmine’s alleged boyfriend, Matt Branis, was identified last month amid the infidelity speculation.

Matt is reportedly a Romanian-American named Bran Matei and met Jasmine at Planet Fitness.

Photos surfaced online that seemed to indicate that Jasmine and Matt are living together, showcasing identical backdrops in their Instagram pics. Jasmine has been posing without her wedding ring.

According to a 90 Day Fiance insider, Jasmine was most certainly unfaithful to her husband of one year.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo reportedly filming for 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day: The Last Resort

Shabooty on Instagram claims that Jasmine cheated on Gino with Matt, but that he’s not who everyone thinks he is.

On Instagram, @shabootydotcom shared a post detailing Jasmine and Matt’s affair.

“Jasmine is a cheater!” the post began.

“The guy she’s with, Matthew, isn’t a physical trainer, he’s a mechanic* that works out at Planet Fitness (*w/acting aspirations),” @shabootydotcom claimed.

The post went on to say that Jasmine and Gino have both moved on with new love interests, and they’re currently filming for the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

This shocking news comes on the heels of hearsay claiming that Jasmine and Gino would also be included in the cast of the next season of 90 Day: The Last Resort as a last-ditch effort to try and salvage their marriage.

According to @shabootydotcom’s Instagram caption, “The Last Resort is going to be a giant farce as far as ‘relationship repairing’ goes.”

Another 90 Day Fiance source, @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram, also claimed that Jasmine and Gino will appear on The Single Life and The Last Resort.

Jasmine and Gino began their 90 Day Fiance journey in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

They returned to share their storyline in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days before joining the Season 8 cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jasmine and Gino’s tumultuous rollercoaster of a relationship entertained 90 Day Fiance viewers for years with their abundance of dramatic arguments.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have had enough of these two.

90 Day Fiance fans have seen enough of Jasmine and Gino

On Shabooty’s Instagram post, some 90 Day Fiance fans expressed their disappointment that Jasmine and Gino will appear on future spin-offs.

“Nooooooooooo. Can’t we be done with them now?” begged one critic.

90 Day Fiance critics weigh in. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Another commented they were “sick of both of them already.”

Another naysayer made it clear they “need a break” from Jasmine and Gino after seeing them on their TV for “YEAAAAAARS” now.

“Ugh whhhhhhhy!” asked @mav_matt_maddzgrama. “I’m not interested in neither of them being in single life.”

Whether or not we’ve seen the last of Jasmine and Gino remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we still aren’t down with their shenanigans this season on Happily Ever After?.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.