Jasmine Pineda sparks Gino Palazzolo breakup rumors as she’s spotted without her wedding ring

There’s been plenty of speculation that Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo split, and Jasmine’s recent social media activity is fueling the rumors.

The 90 Day Fiance star made it clear to her Instagram followers that she won’t be spilling any tea about her and Gino’s marriage online.

Although she’s provided us with some clues, they’ve left us feeling more confused than anything else.

For example, in her most recent Instagram upload, Jasmine opted not to wear her wedding ring.

The Panamanian native recorded herself lipsyncing to the song La Mejor Versión De Mí by Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos as she danced inside her living room.

In the video, the 38-year-old wore a matching off-the-shoulder top and skirt as she sang and danced for her followers.

Interestingly, Jasmine’s ring finger on her left hand was bare, and in the caption of her post, she opted to use a single mending-heart emoji, implying that she is healing from something… perhaps heartbreak?

Jasmine Pineda’s followers notice she’s not wearing her wedding ring

While Jasmine didn’t include an explanation for her mending-heart emoji, the absence of her wedding ring got 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering if her marriage to Gino has already ended.

In the comments section, some of Jasmine’s followers picked up on her missing wedding ring.

“Where’s your wedding ring?” asked @sassylashesnlocks_yyc.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

In response, @sajeyyy snarked, “Probably at some pawn shop.”

Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo joined Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to chronicle their tumultuous storyline

The couple tied the knot in Gino’s native Michigan last year, as we watched this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

But it wasn’t long after saying “I Do” that Jasmine was itching to return to Panama because she missed her kids, Juance and JC, whom Gino left off her initial K-1 visa filing.

On top of missing her sons, Jasmine learned that her mom was diagnosed with cancer, and it intensified her yearning to return to Central America.

On her personal Instagram feed, Jasmine has refused to update 90 Day Fiance fans on anything show-related, although she has teased her fans and followers on her and Gino’s joint account, @jasmine.gino.

For his part, Gino has shared photos of himself and Jasmine on his Instagram page as recently as last month.

In their latest couple’s snap on Gino’s Instagram feed, he and Jasmine posed for some photos during their camping trip in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

In the caption of the upload, Gino wrote, “We had such a fun time camping 🥳😃☀️⛺️ and my toes are happy too😛😹. Happy Monday everyone and hope you have a great week! 🙃💯.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.