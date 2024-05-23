Jasmine Pineda’s alleged boyfriend identified amid rumors she cheated on Gino Palazzolo — See the pics

After months of speculation surrounding her marriage to Gino Palazzolo, Jasmine Pineda appears to have a new leading man.

90 Day Fiance fans have been following Jasmine and Gino’s international love story for several years, and this couple’s tumultuous relationship never fails to bring drama.

Jasmine’s fiery temper and short fuse are major reasons for her and Gino’s frequent squabbles – which we’ve watched play out on several seasons and spin-offs on 90 Day Fiance.

Although Jasmine and Gino have remained tightlipped on social media regarding their marriage status, rumors suggest they’ve already gone their separate ways.

A 90 Day Fiance sleuth has now claimed Jasmine has already moved on with a man she met at Planet Fitness last fall.

@90dayfianceupdate on Instagram spilled the tea this week, posting that their sources tell them Gino kicked Jasmine out of his Michigan home in December 2023 after he allegedly caught her cheating with the mystery man.

Jasmine Pineda is reportedly living with her new boyfriend

Screenshots of Jasmine and her alleged boyfriend’s Instagram activity seem to indicate that these two are living together.

Given that several of Jasmine and the man’s photos include matching food, dishes, furniture, and bedspreads, the sources believe that Jasmine is living with her new “boyfriend.”

According to some internet research done by @90dayfianceupdate, the man in question is reportedly a Romanian-American named Bran Matei, who goes by Matt Branis (You can check out his Instagram profile here.)

It also appears that Matt is onto @90dayfianceupdate’s detective work.

They also reported that after pointing out that Matt and Jasmine’s food photos shared identical table tiles, Matt removed it from his Instagram feed – replacing it with one of himself.

On top of the photographic evidence, Jasmine and Matt follow each other on Instagram, and Jasmine has liked several of his recent posts.

In the comments section of the most recent post by @90dayfianceupdate, 90 Day Fiance viewers added their two cents about what they think is really going on with Jasmine and Gino.

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in

One Instagram user felt that Jasmine cheated on Gino as a way to “pay him back” for not including her kids, Juance and JC, and her initial K-1 visa filing.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan stated they don’t feel sorry for Gino since he should have known something like this was bound to happen.

“The red flags came in all shades of red, from pink to crimson,” wrote @not_erica.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer felt Gino “should have known she was only in it for the green card!”

Others think Jasmine’s rumored new boyfriend resembles a younger version of Gino with hair.

Jasmine calls her relationship rumors ‘nonsense gossip’

90 Day Fiance fans likely won’t find out what’s going on between Jasmine and Gino, at least not until Season 8 of Happily Ever After? concludes.

In the meantime, Jasmine is making it crystal clear that she won’t address any of the hearsay on Instagram.

In her Instagram Stories earlier this week, she posed for an outdoor photo and called the gossip “nonsense.”

In the caption, she told her followers, “My social media is for promoting the brands I work with including my own vegan protein, not to address any nonsense gossip.”

“Book my cameos, subscribe to my only fans and buy my protein,” she continued. “I love you all.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.