Jasmine Pineda records herself with mystery man amid rumors she split from Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine Pineda continues to offer us clues that she might have kicked Gino Palazzolo to the curb.

For weeks now, 90 Day Fiance fans have suspected that Jasmine and Gino are no longer married.

As of late, Jasmine’s social media activity implies that she has decided to leave her nearly-year-long marriage and dive headfirst into the dating pool.

Jasmine has been posting solo on Instagram in recent months, has geotagged her location just about everywhere but Gino’s native state of Michigan, and most recently was spotted without her wedding ring.

Now, Jasmine is adding fuel to the fire with her latest video, in which she is spending some time with a mystery man who many believe is her new fling.

A 90 Day Fiance fan captured Jasmine’s video and shared it to TikTok in a post captioned, “Jasmine 🤥.”

The video’s publisher added the following text: “Jasmine cautiously soft-launches her new man on social media following her split from Gino.”

The beginning of the video featured Jasmine seated next to an unidentified man at a restaurant.

As she panned the camera to show off her shoes, the man’s legs and shoes became visible, and as @90dayfiance.news pointed out, “Those ain’t Gino’s skinny pale legs.”

In the next segment, Jasmine turned to speak to the man, and when he responded, his voice didn’t sound anything like Gino’s, as @90dayfiance.new also pointed out.

“I have lots of money,” Jasmine bragged, adding, “Let me tell you my bank account,” before referring to the man as “chihuahua.”

Jasmine made sure to keep the man’s identity hidden throughout the video as she chatted about cooking and her finances.

According to text over the video, Jasmine has reportedly been cooking for her alleged boyfriend, grocery shopping with him, and going on dates with him — all without Gino anywhere in sight.

In the comments section of the TikTok, 90 Day Fiance viewers shared their opinions on Jasmine’s video.

90 Day Fiance fans urge Gino Palazzolo to ‘run’ and surmise Jasmine has already moved on

One commenter believed the man in Jasmine’s video was another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Scott Wern, while others questioned whether it could be Jamal Menzies or Jasmine’s ex, Dane.

“Gino run away from her as fast as possible,” urged one of Gino’s fans.

Another TikToker was shocked that Jasmine “moves fast” following a suspected divorce.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance.news/TikTok

“Gino..I’m screaming RUN.. Jasmine is nothing but a MESS u will never please her,” urged @poundcake1964.

“Where is Gino?” asked another commenter.

Jasmine’s Instagram activity is sending mixed messages

Although Jasmine has strongly insinuated that she and Gino are through, she continues to post photos of them together on their joint Instagram account, @jasmine.gino.

Most recently, Jasmine uploaded a couple’s shot of herself and Gino enjoying a frozen fruity drink.

Jasmine geotagged the post in the United States and for her caption, left a series of red-heart emojis.

Jasmine and Gino are obviously bound by a non-disclosure statement and can’t speak on the real-time status of their marriage while their storyline airs on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

But perhaps once this season comes to an end, we’ll get some honest answers about Jasmine and Gino’s relationship once and for all.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.